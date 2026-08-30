CNH India is looking to strengthen India’s position as a global manufacturing and export hub for tractors, with more than 11,000 units already being shipped annually to markets including the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The company plans to invest ₹2,000 crore in India through 2030 and double its tractor manufacturing capacity to 1.4 lakh units, as it bets on the long-term growth of farm mechanisation in the country as well as rising exports.

“India is already an important export base for CNH, with more than 11,000 tractors exported annually to markets across the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and other regions. We see considerable potential to further develop India as a global hub for utility, light and compact tractors, supported by our growing manufacturing and R&D capabilities,” said Narinder Mittal, president and managing director, CNH India.

The company expects the additional capacity to cater to both domestic and international markets. India is the world’s largest tractor market, with an annual market of around 1.1 million units, and CNH expects the industry to grow at around 4-5% CAGR over the longer term.

“Our confidence in this investment is supported by the strong growth and long-term potential of the Indian tractor industry. India is the world’s largest tractor market, and the industry has been growing strongly, with around 25% growth in the recent period,” Mittal said.

Expanding R&D Focus

The ₹2,000-crore investment will also include ₹1,000 crore earmarked for R&D and product development, as CNH looks to take farm mechanisation beyond conventional tractors towards precision technologies, connected equipment and data-led operations.

“Climate variability and resource efficiency are increasingly important considerations in how we develop and adapt agricultural equipment. As farmers face tighter weather windows and rising input costs, the importance of fuel efficiency, precision, productivity and faster operations is increasing,” Mittal said.

CNH’s India operations already extend beyond tractors. Its Pune facility manufactures sugarcane harvesters, combines and balers for both Indian and global markets. The company sees specialised crop equipment as an important part of the next phase of mechanisation.

Weather Risks

However, the near-term outlook remains subject to weather and rural income risks. An uneven monsoon and strengthening El Niño could affect tractor demand, particularly if lower rainfall leads to reduced water availability and reservoir levels in some regions. Rural income, crop realisations, liquidity and financing conditions will also remain key variables.

“The outlook for FY27 needs to be viewed with a degree of caution, given the influence of weather and the broader agricultural cycle on tractor demand,” Mittal said.

Despite the near-term risks, CNH remains constructive on the structural outlook. “The near-term trajectory may be influenced by weather conditions and the timing of replacement demand, but these factors do not change the fundamental requirement for mechanisation,” Mittal said.