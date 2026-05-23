CNG prices across Delhi-NCR have been raised by Re 1 per kg, according to news agency ANI. This marks the third increase in fuel rates within 10 days. The development comes after the government increased petrol and diesel prices earlier today (May 23) as oil companies continue passing on higher energy costs linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Following the latest revision, CNG now costs Rs 81.09 per kg in Delhi, while prices in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida have risen to Rs 89.70 per kg. In Gurugram, CNG is priced at Rs 86.12 per kg, while Ajmer will see rates at Rs 90.44 per kg.

The latest hike follows a Rs 2 per kg increase on May 15 and another Re 1 rise on May 18, taking the cumulative increase in CNG prices to Rs 4 per kg in less than two weeks.

Revised CNG rates in India