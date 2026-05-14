CNG prices were hiked across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Thursday — with Mahanagar Gas Limited releasing fresh rates on its website. The Indian government has left petrol, diesel and domestic LPG prices unchanged despite disruptions due to the evolving situation in West Asia. The war has left the global energy supply chain severely strained, and led to higher procurement costs and crude oil prices.

According to details shared on the MGL website, prices were revised with effect from May 14. CNG will now cost Rs 84 per kg in Mumbai and adjoining areas. The prices have been raised by Rs 2 — up from the Rs 82 per kg rate introduced on April 12.

The change also comes mere days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a seven-point appeal for citizens and the conflict. He had urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

Changes in price and affected areas

CNG or compressed natural gas will now cost Rs 84 per kilogram. The change came into effect at midnight on May 14 — a slight increase of Rs 2. The new prices are being implemented in several districts of Maharashtra. According to Mahanagar Gas Limited, it will affect “Mumbai and Greater Mumbai, Thane urban and adjoining municipalities, and Raigarh district”.

Commercial LPG soars; petrol, diesel left unchanged

The government raised Commercial LPG prices by Rs 993 per 19 kg cylinder at the beginning of May — the steepest climb in a series of hikes announced since the beginning of 2026. The development came even as global crude oil prices briefly jumped to a four-year high of more than $126 a barrel, and buzz about an imminent fuel hike intensified. But the government has kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged despite the sharp surge in costs over the past three months. Domestic LPG rates were also left unchanged after a Rs 60 increase in March.