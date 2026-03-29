The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday outlined a comprehensive 12-point agenda for the industry to work with the government on building strategic reserves and buffer mechanisms for critical raw materials and fuels. it said they should endeavour to maintain price stability by transmitting the benefits of stable fuel prices and moderated logistics costs to end consumers and downstream partners.

Appreciating the Centre’s “prompt, coordinated response” to disruptions from the West Asia conflict, the CII urged industry to support these efforts through responsible actions.

Firms should strengthen supply chain resilience by identifying alternative sourcing corridors, diversifying vendor bases, and building calibrated inventory buffers for critical inputs, the CII said. Additionally, businesses must accelerate investments in the energy transition, including renewables, green hydrogen, and industrial energy efficiency to reduce dependence on conventional fuels.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee described the government’s measures as “timely and reassuring,” reflecting a “whole-of-government approach” to keep supply chains functional, support exporters, protect households, and maintain macroeconomic stability. He said these steps have helped contain inflation, sustain industrial activity, preserve jobs, and uphold confidence amid global uncertainty.

The apex industry body further said that companies may explore switching from LPG to natural gas and other efficient energy options. Businesses operating institutional kitchens and large food services should adopt innovative approaches to reduce fuel intensity. Companies must prioritise the protection of employment and livelihoods by using internal efficiencies and cost management to absorb temporary shocks. Larger firms should support MSME partners through faster payments, better credit terms, and improved order visibility to ease liquidity pressures across supply chains.

Further, companies may enhance energy efficiency and operational optimisation across processes to reduce exposure to fuel cost volatility.