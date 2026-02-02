Every time the price of a cigarette rises in India, the stated objective is public health. Fewer smokers, higher deterrence, and lower long-term healthcare costs are just a few benefits. But, did you know how much the government earns from these ‘sin’ goods?

Cigarettes remain among the most heavily taxed consumer products, and the latest round of duty increases, effective February 1, 2026, reinforces that status. For the government, every stick sold legally is not just a health risk mitigated but a steady, predictable cash flow. Industry estimates peg annual collections from cigarettes and other tobacco products at close to Rs 50,000 crore, making the sector one of the government’s most reliable “sin tax” earners.

As of February 2, the stocks of all the cigarette manufacturing companies are in focus, with as much as 5% fall in some of the stocks. Godfrey Philips’ share price fell 5% in early trade.

The anatomy of an Rs 22 cigarette

Let’s take the example of a Classic cigarette, which, post the revised GST, will retail for Rs 22- 25 per stick (Rs 220- 225 for a pack of 10).

The government taxes for each cigarette stick include 40% GST, a central excise duty of Rs 5.40 for cigarettes measuring 70-75 mm, and a National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) of approximately Rs 0.85 per stick. This, in itself, comes to Rs 15.05 for a cigarette stick costing Rs 22.

At the bottom-most tier of the hierarchy comes the farmer who cultivated the tobacco, the main ingredient in the cigarette. According to a report by the Hindu, the average auction price as of September 2025 was Rs 260 per kg of tobacco leaf..

Cigarette prices move sharply

The new excise duty structure, announced in the Union Budget and implemented from February 1, has triggered immediate price increases across categories. Cigarette prices have risen by Rs 22–Rs 25 per pack of 10 sticks, according to distributors, even before manufacturers officially notify revised maximum retail prices (MRPs).

Distributors have already begun billing retailers for existing stock at the new tax rates, applying the highest 40% GST slab. Fresh stock with updated MRPs is expected to enter the market over the coming weeks.

New Cigarette prices

A mid-sized cigarette of 76 mm, such as Wills Navy Cut, which was earlier priced at about Rs 95 for a pack of 10 are now expected to retail at around Rs 120.

Large-sized cigarettes of 84mm, like Wills Classic, Classic Milds and Gold Flake Lights, are likely to jump from Rs 170 to Rs 220-Rs 225 per pack of 10 sticks.

Slim Cigarettes of 97 mm, like Classic Connect, which were earlier priced at Rs 300 for a pack of 20, are now expected to cost about Rs 350.

Premium cigarettes of 76 mm are expected to retail between Rs 50 and Rs 55 per pack of 10 sticks, depending on the brand.

The revised duty structure

As per the revised duty structure, short non-filter cigarettes, up to 65 mm, attract an additional duty of Rs 2.05 per stick. Short filter cigarettes face about Rs 2.10 per stick, whereas medium length cigarettes, around 65 to 70 mm, attract Rs 3.6 to Rs 4 per stick.

Long cigarettes, of about 70 to 75 mm, face Rs 5.40 per stick, while non-standard design attract the highest duty of Rs 8.50 per stick.

The new regime replaces the earlier structure of 28% GST plus compensation cess, making cigarettes one of the few products to be taxed beyond the already-high GST ceiling.

A dividend with risks

For the exchequer, the math is straightforward: higher taxes mean higher per-unit collections.

For the industry, the picture is more complicated. Brokerages describe the February tax hike as unprecedented and expect it to materially reshape ITC’s cigarette business. Analysts estimate that ITC may need to implement an overall price increase of around 37% to fully neutralise the impact of higher duties.

That comes at a cost. Elara Securities has cut ITC’s earnings estimates by 12.1% for FY27 and 13% for FY28, while Axis Securities has reduced PAT estimates by 12% for FY26 and FY27. Analysts now expect the cigarette business to post a negative EBIT CAGR of 3.3% between FY26 and FY28.

The illicit trade problem resurfaces

Distributors and industry bodies warn that repeated, sharp tax hikes could push consumers back toward smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes, reversing years of gains made by the legal market. According to the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), India has around 8,000–9,000 cigarette stockists, servicing over 1.3 crore retail outlets, a network that depends heavily on legal cigarette sales, as per a PTI report.

“Tobacco products are among the few categories where small shopkeepers are still relevant,” AICPDF president D. Patil said in a statement to PTI. “If this too is pushed into the hands of illicit networks, what will be left for honest retailers?”

For the government, illicit trade is the Achilles’ heel of sin taxation. Every stick that moves outside the legal channel delivers zero health benefit and zero tax revenue.

A tax that feeds itself

Cigarettes occupy a peculiar place in India’s fiscal architecture. The state wants fewer smokers, but not zero sales. The taxes are high enough to discourage consumption, yet calibrated to ensure the legal market survives, because that is where the revenue lies.