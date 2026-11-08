Network connectivity provider Ciena seeks to tap a fresh wave of investments in India as the country’s data centre capacity threatens to outgrow infrastructure originally built for mobile connectivity.

This, the company said, would lead to expansion in partnerships with telecom operators and data centre providers to meet the rising demands of artificial intelligence (AI).

Ciena, which works with players including Constl, Lightstorm and CtrlS, expects to deepen existing partnerships as operators upgrade networks to handle the growing volume of data generated by AI applications, according to Amit Malik, VP for Asia, Pacific, Japan and India, Ciena.

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“The expansion of AI computing facilities would require operators to build entirely new networks, rather than rely solely on incremental upgrades to existing infrastructure. Because if you have to connect all these data centres that are coming up, you will have to build absolutely new networks,” Malik told FE.

Malik added that investments worth $70-100 billion in India’s data centre sector are already in the pipeline, with an almost equal amount being promised for the future. Capacity could expand five- to ten-fold, potentially approaching 10 gigawatts (GW), in the coming years. The expansion is creating demand for optical networking equipment and infrastructure capable of connecting data centres, while ensuring high throughput and low latency.

Ciena’s business is split roughly equally between hyperscalers and traditional service providers, Malik said, reflecting demand from large cloud companies as well as telecom operators.

He said the growth in data consumption, previously estimated at around 15-20% annually, could become substantially less predictable as generative AI and autonomous AI agents gain traction. Unlike conventional applications, AI agents can operate continuously and process large volumes of information, placing additional pressure on network capacity and performance. The eventual adoption of robotics and other physical AI applications could further increase data traffic. This will require networks to deliver higher throughput, greater resilience and lower latency, particularly as operators seek to maximise the utilisation of expensive AI computing infrastructure.

Ciena said it was the first vendor globally to launch optical networking technology capable of delivering 1.6 terabits per second. The executive said the technology doubles speed while using half the space and power of the previous generation.

Separately, the company called for easier fibre deployment to support the expected increase in data consumption. “Fibre is the new currency,” Malik said, arguing that faster and simpler fibre rollout would help accelerate network expansion.

Malik also expects sovereign AI to gain more importance as governments and financial institutions seek greater control over sensitive data. The trend is likely to follow the evolution of cloud computing, where organisations increasingly adopted sovereign infrastructure for data they did not want to place on public cloud platforms. India is holding active discussions on sovereign AI, while countries such as Australia have moved further ahead in this area, he added.