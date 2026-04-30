Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company reported a 30% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹1,641 crore in Q4FY26, driven primarily by higher interest income from its core business, which grew 18% to ₹7,605 crore.

Total disbursements increased 25% year-on-year to ₹32,913 crore during the quarter. Vehicle finance continue to remain the largest segment with disbursements of ₹18,132 crore, followed by loan against property at ₹5,838 crore and home loans at ₹1,895 crore. Consumer and small enterprise loans stood at ₹3,237 crore, while SME business loans were at ₹2,187 crore. The gold loans business disbursed ₹1,130 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹2,469 crore for the full year, continuing to scale up steadily.

Total assets under management (AUM) rose 21% year-on-year to ₹2.42 lakh crore as of March 2026. Asset quality improved sequentially, with Stage 3 assets (over 90 days past due) at 3.05% at the end of March 2026, compared with 3.36% in December 2025. Gross non-performing assets, as per RBI norms, stood at 4.36% against 4.63% in Q3FY26.

For the full year, Chola Finance reported a 23% year-on-year increase in profit after tax, crossing the ₹5,000 crore mark to ₹5,220 crore in FY26. Total disbursements for the year rose 11% to ₹1.12 lakh crore. Chola’s Board recommended a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share (35%) on the equity shares of the company, subject to the approval of the members of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share (65%) for the financial year 2025-26 declared by the company in January 2026.

Shares of Chola Finance closed 1% higher at ₹1,570.50 on the NSE.