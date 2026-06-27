The upcoming Textile Park in Nava Raipur is emerging as a major industrial milestone for Chhattisgarh, with Tamil Nadu-based Swift Textiles Private Limited set to invest Rs 235 crore in a garment manufacturing unit that is expected to generate 4,650 direct jobs. The project marks the first garment manufacturing unit to be grounded in the park and signals a significant push toward making the state a stronger player in India’s textile manufacturing landscape.

Swift Textiles will establish a state-of-the-art facility to produce knit garments and children’s wear for export markets in Europe and the United States. The investment is being seen as more than just a new factory, as it aligns with Chhattisgarh’s broader strategy of promoting labour-intensive industries that can create large-scale employment, especially for young people from tribal and rural regions.

What is Nava Raipur Textile Park?

Nava Raipur Textile Park is an upcoming textile and garment manufacturing hub being developed in Chhattisgarh’s capital region to attract investment, create jobs and build a stronger apparel ecosystem. Spread across about 81 acres, it is being designed with industrial infrastructure such as internal roads, power supply, water systems, substations, effluent treatment, solid waste management and common facilities to support textile units.

विष्णुदेव सरकार की उद्योग नीति का असर, नवा रायपुर में गारमेंट मैनुफैक्चरिंग यूनिट की स्थापना प्रदेश में औद्योगिक विकास को देगी बढ़ावा युवाओं, खासकर महिलाओं के लिए खुलेंगे रोजगार के नए अवसर, जो आत्मनिर्भर छत्तीसगढ़ और समृद्ध भविष्य की दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम बनेगा।… pic.twitter.com/tUH8cbHdoz — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) June 26, 2026

Wider investment cluster in Chhattisgarh

Swift Textiles is not the only investor in the park. Punit Creations and Drishti Designs LLP have also been allotted land, and together the three companies are expected to invest around Rs 445 crore and create more than 11,000 jobs. That makes the textile park a promising new cluster for Central India, with the potential to attract more downstream units over time.

The project also comes at a time when Chhattisgarh has drawn investment proposals worth more than Rs 8 lakh crore over the past 18 months across sectors such as data centres, IT, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, electronics and textiles. That surge reflects a broader shift in the state’s economic model, from a resource-based economy toward one built on value addition, exports and advanced manufacturing.

Beyond the industrial numbers, the Textile Park’s larger promise lies in social inclusion. If the state can connect tribal and rural youth with training and employment in the new units, the project could generate sustainable livelihoods while also strengthening local participation in formal industry.

Major employment boost in Chhattisgarh

The project’s biggest draw is its job potential. With 4,650 direct jobs expected from Swift Textiles alone, the facility is likely to become one of the largest employment-generating textile investments in the state. For Chhattisgarh, which is aiming to build a stronger manufacturing base, the project offers a direct link between industrial growth and local livelihoods.

Officials and industry observers see the development as particularly important for youth from districts such as Bastar and Surguja. If skill development programmes are aligned with industry requirements, the Textile Park could open up modern manufacturing opportunities for thousands of young people who are currently outside the formal industrial workforce.

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Textile policy push and park infrastructure

The project also fits into the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, which has identified textiles and ready-made garments as thrust sectors. The policy provides employment-linked incentives to encourage industries that generate large-scale local jobs, especially in sectors that can absorb semi-skilled and skilled workers.

Textiles remain one of the world’s biggest job creators, particularly for women and young workers, and the state is clearly trying to use that advantage. By backing garment manufacturing, Chhattisgarh is positioning itself to attract export-oriented investments while also building a more inclusive industrial base.

Spread across 81 acres, the Nava Raipur Textile Park is being developed with industrial infrastructure designed to meet modern manufacturing needs. The project includes internal roads, reliable power supply, water distribution systems, substations, common facility centres, effluent treatment plants, solid waste management systems and logistics support.

This infrastructure is meant to reduce entry barriers for investors and create a ready-to-use ecosystem for textile and garment companies. The park’s design suggests that the state wants to compete not only on incentives but also on execution, infrastructure quality and export readiness.