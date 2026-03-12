The conflict across the Middle East continues to escalate, and the impact can be felt nearly 2,000 kms away. In fact, it is beginning to hit India where it hurts the most – the street food stalls. Yes, India is tackling a significant LPG supply shortage as a result of disruption along the Strait of Hormuz. From chai-waalas and momo sellers in Delhi to pav bakers in Mumbai, small vendors say they are running out of cooking gas and may soon be forced to shut shop, threatening the daily food habits of millions.

“We only have 1 day of gas supply left”

For many food businesses, the shortage is already turning into an operational crisis. “The situation is quite difficult right now. We hardly have 1 day of LPG supply. Don’t know how we will manage beyond that. We are looking for many options. In the worst case, we may have to temporarily shut shop,” the owner of Raamdev Sweets, told financialexpress.com.

Anand, who runs a tea stall in Noida, said he currently has just one LPG cylinder left, which may last him about a week at most. Beyond that, he is unsure how he will continue operating. “If the supply doesn’t come in time, I will have to figure something out. Otherwise, the shop operations are at risk,” he said.

Another tea stall owner in the area said he has not set up his stall for the past two days because he has been unable to arrange a new cylinder. Another vendor got the cylinder from the black market for Rs 3,000 and is now selling the chai, originally for Rs 10, at Rs 15.

Office canteens are facing similar constraints. Santosh, who runs a corporate canteen, said his kitchen may run out of gas within a day. “It is difficult. We hardly have supplies that will last for another day. Electric stoves are not an option, given the quantity of food we cook. Let’s see what happens; we may have to suspend operations for a few days,” he said.

Street vendors among the worst hit

Street vendors, who often operate on thin margins and rely entirely on LPG cylinders, appear to be facing the harshest impact. Satish, a Momo seller in southwest Delhi, said he has been unable to arrange additional cylinders despite repeated attempts. Now, keep in mind that on average, a busy momos stall in Delhi sells about 100 plates a day.

“I am not able to source a cylinder at all. The agencies are not responding. I have just one cylinder left. If this goes on, I’ll be forced to shut my shop. What will I even do?” he told financialexpress.com. Another roadside chaat vendor in Delhi said he managed to arrange a small cylinder, but only at a steep price.

“I bought a small cylinder yesterday for Rs 1,500. What will happen to people like us if they ask for such exorbitant prices? How will I run my household like this?” he said. In some parts of Delhi, such as Dwarka, vendors say even small domestic cylinders are being quoted for as much as Rs 2,600, far above usual prices.

Not everyone is struggling equally. One vendor selling rolls told us that he was still able to buy cylinders at regular prices because of personal connections with suppliers.

Mumbai’s pav makers may face the biggest hit

The city consumes more than 30 lakh pavs every day, supplied largely by small neighbourhood bakeries. Many of these bakeries rely heavily on LPG-fired ovens, meaning prolonged supply disruptions could affect production across the city’s street food ecosystem. Restaurant operators say the shortage is already forcing some businesses to improvise.

Pradeep, who runs Sobha Annadata Ahaar in Mumbai, said his kitchen has already run out of gas. “The gas we were using has run out, and due to supply constraints, we have switched to an electric heater. We are not sure how long we will be able to continue working. At this rate, we may not be able to take as many food orders as before,” he said.

Hotels in Kerala say supply has stopped completely

The shortage is also being reported in parts of Kerala, where some LPG distributors say they have been instructed not to supply commercial cylinders to hotels. An LPG agency owner in Kottayam told financialexpress.com that distributors have been told not to release commercial cylinders to hotels at the moment.

Hotel owners say this has made it nearly impossible to continue operations. “We are not even able to arrange cylinders from the black market,” a hotel owner in Kerala said. “All the agencies are saying they are forbidden from giving cylinders to hotels. This will hurt the business badly.”

Black market prices surge

With official supply constrained, many vendors say they are being pushed into the black market. Restaurant owners in several cities report that commercial cylinders are now selling at steep premiums. In some cases, operators say they have paid Rs 4,000– 4,500 per cylinder, while prices in cities like Bengaluru have reportedly climbed to Rs 7,000– 8,000. For small food businesses that operate on thin margins, such price spikes are difficult to absorb.

Several vendors say they have already reduced operations or temporarily shut stalls while waiting for supplies to stabilise.

What’s next

For now, many vendors say their immediate concern is simple: finding the next cylinder. If supplies remain disrupted, India’s street food economy, from roadside momos in Delhi to vada pav stalls in Mumbai, may soon face a temporary pause.