The government has raised the windfall tax on diesel exports by ₹10 per litre to ₹25.5 and increased the levy on aviation turbine fuel by ₹7.5 to ₹22 per litre from August 3, seeking to discourage overseas shipments and safeguard domestic fuel availability.

The special additional excise duty on diesel was ₹15.5 per litre during the previous fortnight, while the levy on ATF exports stood at ₹14.5 per litre.

Duty on petrol exports has also been increased by ₹1 to ₹3.5 per litre from ₹2.5 imposed on July 16, according to a finance ministry notification. The revised rates will apply for the fortnight beginning Monday.

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The sharp increases come amid escalating tensions in West Asia and concerns over global crude and petroleum-product supplies. Higher export duties are intended to reduce the incentive for refiners to divert petrol, diesel and ATF to overseas markets.

The ministry clarified that the latest revision would not affect fuels sold within the country. “There is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption,” it said.

The Centre first imposed export duties on diesel and ATF on March 27 after the West Asia war intensified and has since reviewed the rates every fortnight. Petrol exports were brought under the windfall-tax framework from May 16.