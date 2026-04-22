In a policy shift with implications for aviation fuel and energy transition, the Centre has allowed blending of synthetic and alternative hydrocarbons in aviation turbine fuel (ATF), but has not set any immediate mandatory blending targets, according to a notification issued by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

The amendment to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001, notified on April 17, broadens the definition of jet fuel, enabling the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other synthetic blends within the existing regulatory framework.

New definition of ATF

As per the notification, ATF is now defined as “a complex mixture of hydrocarbons conforming to IS 1571 specification or its blend with synthesised hydrocarbons as specified in IS 17081,” effectively opening the sector to newer fuel variants.

The order, titled the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Amendment Order, 2026, states that it “shall come into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.”

The move comes at a time when India is seeking to diversify fuel sources and cut emissions in the aviation sector, even as it continues to depend heavily on imported crude oil for its energy needs.

Globally, several countries have moved towards mandating blending of sustainable aviation fuel to decarbonise air travel. SAF, produced from renewable feedstocks such as waste oils, agricultural residues and municipal waste, can significantly lower emissions compared to conventional jet fuel.

India outlines indicative targets for SAF blending in aviation

India has outlined indicative targets for SAF blending in international aviation — 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028 and 5% by 2030 — in line with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). However, no targets have been specified for domestic flights so far.

The notification also revises enforcement provisions by aligning them with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, replacing earlier legal references related to search and seizure.

“The amendment marks an enabling step for cleaner aviation fuels, but the absence of a mandate indicates that large-scale adoption will depend on future policy direction and market readiness, an industry executive said.