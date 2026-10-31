Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) reported a 24% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 173.9 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 140.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated total income increased 22% to Rs 417 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 341 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income rose 22% from Rs 341 crore in Q1 FY27, net profit increased 47% from Rs 118 crore.

For the first six months of FY27, CDSL’s consolidated total income grew 19% year-on-year to Rs 758 crore, compared to Rs 637 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit rose 20% to Rs 291 crore from Rs 242 crore. On a standalone basis, total income increased 24% year-on-year to Rs 359 crore in Q2 FY27, net profit rose 28% to Rs 163 crore.

Revenue and operating performance

CDSL’s revenue increased 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 395 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 319 crore in the corresponding period last year. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 229 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 58% from 56% a year ago.

Demat accounts and assets under custody

CDSL opened around 75 lakh new demat accounts during the quarter. Its assets under custody (AUC) crossed ₹89 lakh crore. The company’s demat account base grew around 17% year-on-year as of the end of the second quarter.

Nehal Vora, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CDSL, said, “Despite global macroeconomic volatility, participation in India’s securities market continues to demonstrate resilience. CDSL’s demat account base grew by around 17% year-on-year as of the end of Q2. This continued growth in market participation drives us to further strengthen our operations and value proposition. In this quarter, we added to our leadership depth through new appointments to our Governing Board and senior management.

As a Securities Market Partner in SEBI’s Project Jagrook, we remain committed to promoting informed and responsible investing. In our own efforts towards this important cause, we furthered our investor education and empowerment initiatives during the quarter, through collaborations with Amar Chitra Katha and Yuva Unstoppable. CDSL’s focus continues to be on building trusted infrastructure and empowering every investor to become truly Atmanirbhar.”

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Strategic investments and partnerships

During the quarter, CDSL made further investments in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited (IIBHL) to support the development of its information technology infrastructure, among other initiatives.

The company also made a strategic investment in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

CDSL’s subsidiary, Centrico Insurance Repository Limited (CIRL), also entered into a software development partnership agreement with Shoveltech Solutions Private Limited, which operates in the health-tech sector.

New appointments and investor education initiatives

CDSL made several appointments to strengthen its leadership team during the quarter. Geetha Gangadharan joined the company’s Governing Board as a Non-Independent Director, effective August 27, 2026. Farokh Patel was elevated to Chief Regulatory Officer and Compliance Officer from September 1, while Kinjal Shah was appointed Chief Technology Officer, effective September 22.

The company also stepped up its investor education initiatives through its Investor Protection Fund (IPF). CDSL IPF launched a multilingual investor education film with Amar Chitra Katha, based on its comic ‘The Garden of Prosperity’, which is available in 12 languages.

In collaboration with Yuva Unstoppable, the company began distributing investor education comics to nearly 21,000 students across 60 schools. It also launched ‘Invest Vidya’, an investor education series on YouTube aimed at helping individuals understand the basics of investing and make informed financial decisions. CDSL IPF conducted more than 700 Investor Awareness Programmes across the country during the quarter.