The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued fresh communications to several major e-commerce platforms warning them against allegedly continuing to list and sell non-compliant toys and walkie-talkie devices, and has given them time till the end of February to take down the offending products.

The notices target both non-BIS-compliant toys under the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, and radio devices being sold without mandatory telecom and consumer-law disclosures, multiple government officials told Fe.

“E-commerce companies have been given till the end of this month (February 2026) to delist all non-compliant toys and walkie-talkies or face another round of harsher fines,” a senior government official told Fe.

E-marketplaces flagged

The CCPA sent letters to JioMart, MaskMan Toys, TradeIndia, IndiaMart, Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook Marketplace), Flipkart, Krishna Mart, and Amazon last week, flagging the fact that they are allegedly continuing to host toys that do not conform to mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms notified under the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020.

Similarly, another set of letters sent to IndiaMart, Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook Marketplace), Flipkart, Krishna Mart, and Amazon alleges that the websites continue to list walkie-talkie devices without clear disclosures on licensing, frequency bands, and regulatory approvals required under telecom and consumer protection law.

The CCPA has asked these platforms to unlist and stop selling the identified products by the end of February, and to report compliance.

Emails sent to all aforementioned e-commerce platforms remained unanswered till the time of publishing.

Larger push to enforce toy safety regulations

The recent action is part of a larger push to enforce toy safety regulations, treating them as mandatory rather than just recommended practices. Since January 1, 2021, the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, has required all toys sold in India to meet specific BIS standards and display valid BIS certification marks, regardless of whether they are imported or made locally.

In November 2025, the CCPA fined Snapdeal Rs 5 lakh for allowing the sale of toys that did not comply with these BIS standards, labeling those products as “defective” under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The CCPA also noted that it had previously sent notices to Amazon, Flipkart, and other sellers regarding similar issues with non-compliant toys.

The authority has emphasized that the responsibility for product safety has shifted from “buyer beware” to “seller beware.” The authority noted that e-commerce platforms have significant control over product listings, payment processes, logistics, and the consumer experience.

As a result, they cannot use the traditional “mall” analogy to avoid liability for selling unsafe or non-compliant products. Legal experts note that recent updates on toy safety suggest the regulator is ready to take action against platforms that continue to list non-compliant products, even after previous warnings.

The walkie-talkie notices also fit into an enforcement pattern that has already resulted in monetary penalties. In January 2026, the CCPA initiated suo motu action against e-commerce platforms for listing and selling unauthorized walkie-talkies in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and telecom laws, issuing final orders against eight entities and imposing penalties totalling Rs 44 lakh.

The government had sent notices to 13 e-commerce entities, including Chimiya, JioMart, Talk Pro, Meesho, MaskMan Toys, TradeIndia, Antriksh Technologies, Vardaanmart, IndiaMart, Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook Marketplace), Flipkart, Krishna Mart, and Amazon, following the identification of over 16,970 non-compliant product listings across platforms.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs B.L. Verma had last month, in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said action has been taken under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, 2016, and Legal Metrology laws to address unfair trade practices and sale of non-compliant goods online.

Regulators have repeatedly highlighted that many of these devices were operating outside the license-exempt 446.0–446.2 MHz band, or were being sold without evidence of Equipment Type Approval (ETA) from the Department of Telecommunications.

Under India’s short-range radio rules, only devices confined to this narrow band can be license-exempt, and even those must still obtain ETA certification before import or sale.

The CCPA and telecom authorities have stressed that devices operating in restricted spectrum can interfere with communications used by police, emergency services, disaster management agencies and other critical networks, raising public-safety and national-security concerns.

​​