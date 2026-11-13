Ola has been fined Rs 10 lakh for misleading passengers into believing that paying an advance tip could help them get a ride faster. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered the platform to stop seeking tips or add-on payments before trips are completed.

The order against ANI Technologies Private Limited was announced by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday (November 13). The regulator held that the practice amounted to misleading advertising, an unfair trade practice and a prohibited “dark pattern”.

The feature appeared while passengers waited for a driver to accept their booking. Although Ola renamed it from ‘tip’ to ‘add-on’, the authority said the underlying practice remained unchanged.

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Ola’s data contradicted the prompts

According to the ministry, Ola’s booking data for June 1-15, 2026, showed lower acceptance rates for requests carrying add-ons than for those without them.

The CCPA said messages suggesting that an additional payment could improve the chances of securing a ride appeared above preset amounts. Qualifiers such as “might” and “chance” did not change the overall impression conveyed to consumers.

In submissions recorded in the order, Ola argued that the payment was voluntary, went entirely to drivers and did not influence ride allocation. The regulator found this position inconsistent with the app’s suggestion that paying extra could help secure a ride sooner.

Consumers were also not told about the lower acceptance rates or how suggested payment amounts were calculated. The authority held that these omissions concealed material information under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Why the regulator objected

The authority said a tip ordinarily rewards a service already provided; seeking it beforehand changes a voluntary gratuity into a payment before service.

The CCPA said the upfront fare already accounted for peak pricing and the distance a driver travelled to reach the pickup point. Seeking another payment for the same supply constraints amounted to charging an additional premium.

Suggested amounts increased from Rs 10-40 in May 2025 to as much as Rs 140, while the interface allowed payments up to Rs 499, the ministry said.

The regulator also classified the design as “confirm shaming” under the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023. It said the prompts created fear that passengers who declined to pay might face delays or fail to secure a ride.

There was no option to close the prompt. The authority noted that patients, elderly passengers and people travelling alone or at night could be particularly vulnerable.

It also found the practice contrary to the Motor Vehicles Aggregators Guidelines, 2025, which permit tipping features only after a journey ends. Ola continued displaying the prompts despite a transport ministry clarification issued on August 11, 2026.

The order requires Ola to immediately remove prompts, preset amounts and interface designs seeking payments beyond the upfront fare before trip completion, regardless of their description.

The CCPA has previously fined Rapido Rs 10 lakh for a similar practice. Proceedings concerning Uber and Namma Yatri remain under investigation, the ministry said.