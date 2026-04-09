The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed environmental compensation of ₹61.85 crore on six coal-based thermal power plants within a 300 km radius of Delhi for failing to comply with biomass co-firing norms mandated under law.

The penalty follows a compliance review for 2024-25 under the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023, which require thermal plants to use a 5% blend of biomass pellets or briquettes along with coal, with a minimum threshold of 3% co-firing to avoid penalties.

“The Commission for Air Quality Management… has imposed Environmental Compensation (EC)… against 06 coal-based Thermal Power Plants… for non-compliance/ contravention of statutory provisions,” the official release said.

Stubble Management

The rules were notified to promote ex-situ management of crop residue, reduce paddy straw burning and address air pollution in the national capital region and adjoining areas.

ALSO READ India steps up efforts to bring back stranded vessels after Gulf ceasefire

During the review, six plants were found non-compliant, prompting the formation of a committee comprising representatives from CAQM, Central Electricity Authority, SAMARTH Mission and the Central Pollution Control Board.

“The Committee examined performance data, compliance status, written submissions and grounds cited by the TPPs, and also provided opportunity of personal hearing to the concerned entities,” the release said.

The committee found that the reasons cited by the plants “did not establish that the entities tried earnestly to comply with the Statutory Directions,” leading to the imposition of penalties.

Defaulters List

The highest penalty of about ₹33.02 crore was imposed on Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (Vedanta) in Punjab. Panipat Thermal Power Station was fined about ₹8.98 crore, followed by Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant at ₹6.69 crore and Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at ₹5.55 crore.

Guru Hargobind Thermal Power Plant was penalised about ₹4.87 crore, while Harduaganj Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh faces a penalty of about ₹2.74 crore.

ALSO READ World Bank raises India growth forecast by 30 bps to 6.6% for FY27

The Commission has directed the plants to deposit the penalty by April 15 and submit proof of payment.

“The Commission reiterates that biomass co-firing in Thermal Power Plants is a crucial measure for effective ex-situ management of crop residue… and mitigating air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas,” it said.

The Commission added it will continue monitoring compliance and enforcing statutory directions to ensure adherence to prescribed norms.