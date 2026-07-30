India’s women leaders are increasingly framing the country’s business landscape, social sector, sports, media and literature. Reflecting the shift, the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List has expanded from 97 honourees across nine categories last year to 117 women across 12 categories this year. Together, the women on the list represent a combined valuation of Rs 39 lakh crore, whereas 98 of the 117 honourees are self-made, highlighting the growing influence of women across sectors.

Here’s a look at the women who secured the top spot across key categories

1. Meena Bindra-Indian Fashion & Lifestyle

Meena Bindra (83) topped the Indian Fashion & Lifestyle category after BIBA registered annual revenue of Rs 758 crore, as per the Hurun report. The New Delhi-based entrepreneur founded BIBA in 1988, helping popularise ready-to wear Indian ethnic fashion across India.



She started as a designer, Bindra built BIBA into one of India’s leading ethnic wear brands. She has also been awarded with the CMAI Apex Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to the Indian apparel industry.

2. Tushara Shankar-Social Change Makers

Tushara Shankar (46) declared as the highest-ranked Social Change Maker with the sustainability score of 50.3. She heads Corporate Social Responsibility at Lupin. Manages the firm’s social development initiatives through the Lupin Human Welfare & Research Foundation.

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As per the Lupin official website, Shankar has worked across the corporate, government and development sectors, including collaborations with United Nations programmes. She has a Master’s degree from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

3. Rajni Bector-Heartland Founders

At 86, Rajni Bector is both the oldest woman on the list and the top-ranked Heartland Founder. Hurun placed the founder of Bectors Food Specialities first with a company valuation of Rs 5,650 crore.

Bector started her food business in 1978, which later grew into Mrs. Bector Food Specialities, the firm is behind brands like Cremica and English Oven. She received the Padma Shri in 2022 for her contribution to trade and industry.

4. Vaishali Nigam Sinha-New Economy

Heading the New Economy category is Vaishali Nigam Sinha (56), with ReNew worth at Rs 22,230 crore in the Hurun rankings. At present, she serves as Chair of ReNew Foundation and Chief Sustainability and CSR Officer at the clean energy company.

Before starting her journey in ReNew, Sinha spent more than 15 years in investment banking across New York, Mumbai and London. She has founded iCharity and has held leadership positions in industry bodies, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

5. Suneeta Reddy & Preetha Reddy–Veterans

Suneeta Reddy (67) and Preetha Reddy (68) jointly topped the Veterans Category, with Apollo Hospitals Enterprise valued at Rs 1.21 lakh crore, making them the only joint leaders in the category.

Founded in 1983, Apollo Hospitals has developed into one of India’s largest integrated healthcare providers, with over 76 hospitals, 10,000-plus beds, 7,000 pharmacies and an extensive network of diagnostic centres, clinics and telemedicine services. Suneeta Reddy has been the firm’s Managing Director since 1989, whereas Preetha Reddy serves as Executive Vice Chairperson and is a founding member of the group.

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6. Avani Lekhara-Olympic and Paralympic Medallists

Para shooter Avani Lekhara (24) topped the Olympic and Paralympic Medallists category with three Paralympic medals, including two golds and one bronze.

She is also the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games before adding another gold at the Paris Paralympics. She is also the first Indian woman athlete to win three Paralympic medals. Lekhara has been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.

7. Sudha Murthy-Authors

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy (75) secured the top position in the Authors category with a readership Impact Score of 417, the highest among writers showcased in the report.

Murthy has authored more than 40 books, including Three Thousand Stitches, Wise and Otherwise and Dollar Bahu. She was the first woman engineer recruited by TELCO, later established the Infosys Foundation and has been honoured with both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

8. Ananya Birla-Social Media Influencers

Businesswoman Ananya Birla (32) ranked first in the Social Media Influencers category after registering 276.8% year-on-year Instagram follower growth.

Birla founded Svatantra Microfin at the age of 17 and later led its acquisitions of Chaitanya India Fin Credit, helping build one of India’s largest microfinance institutions. She also co-founded the mental health initiative Mpower and built the Ananya Birla Foundation.

9. Faye D’Souza-Independent Journalists

Independent journalist Faye D’Souza (44) topped her category with 2.238 million Instagram followers, making her the most followed journalist on the list.

D’ Souza has more than 22 years of experience across television, print, radio and digital media. She is founder of Beatroot and has received coveted rewards, including the RedInk Journalist of the Year Award and the Ramnath Goenka Award. Her work focuses on key issues like equal rights, mental health and climate change.

10. Kanika Gupta Shori-Startup Founders

Completing the list is Kanika Gupta Shori (41), who topped the Startup Founders category after Square Yards registered 3.33 times valuation growth, the highest among startups evaluate by Hurun.

Shori is founder and Chief Operating Officer of Square Yards, a technology-led real estate platform functioning across nine countries and more than 100 cities. The company provides end-to-end buying services and works with a network of over 1.5 lakh agent partners. She is a graduate of the University of Delhi and an alumna of the Wharton School; she has more than a decade of experience across entrepreneurship, finance and technology.

Women leaders shaping India’s future

Beyond recognising achievements in business, the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List reflects the increasing diversity of women’s leadership in India. From entrepreneurs, healthcare executives, entrepreneurs, authors, journalists and social changemakers, the list highlights that influence today is measured across several fields.