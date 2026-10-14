India’s economic growth has remained strong regardless of higher oil prices, but a prolonged energy shock could test the country’s resilience by raising inflation, increasing import costs and putting pressure on household spending and government finances. The International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook, ‘Resilience Under Strain, Urgent Choices’, tells us how the disruption to global energy supplies is narrowing the room available to economies to absorb further shocks.

For India, the challenge is not simply how high crude oil prices rise, but how long they remain elevated, how much of the increase reaches consumers and businesses, and how effectively the government can manage the impact without hurting growth.

The IMF expects India’s growth to remain robust, supported by domestic demand and services. However, the report also warns that energy-importing economies face higher import bills, exchange rate pressures and weaker real incomes when oil prices rise. India’s ability to sustain growth will depend on how well it manages these competing pressures.

A global oil shock with an uncertain end

The disruption to energy supplies following the conflict in the Middle East has exposed the vulnerability of global oil markets. Shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for international energy trade, nearly came to a halt in March 2026. The disruption affected about 20% of global oil supply, pushing prices to $126 a barrel in late March.

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Prices subsequently eased as producers increased output outside the Persian Gulf, countries released oil from inventories and demand adjusted to tighter supplies. The market stabilised at around $100 a barrel in early June before a temporary reopening of the Strait sent prices down to $68 a barrel.

However, the relief did not remove the underlying risks. The IMF said the oil market remained tight, with geopolitical risks continuing to influence prices. Its October outlook assumes an average oil price of $95.74 a barrel in 2026 and $87.39 in 2027, compared with $67.74 in 2025.

The assumptions are based on futures market prices and are not guaranteed outcomes. Brent futures indicate a return towards pre-conflict prices of around $79 a barrel by the end of 2027, but this depends on supply conditions improving. Further disruptions could change that outlook.

Why India is vulnerable

India faces a particular challenge because higher international oil prices increase the cost of meeting its energy needs. When crude becomes more expensive, the impact can extend beyond the oil import bill to transportation, manufacturing, logistics and other activities that depend on fuel.

The first pressure point is the external account. A larger oil import bill means more money must be spent on imports for the same quantity of crude. This can widen the trade deficit and put pressure on the current account, depending on export earnings and other foreign exchange inflows.

Currency movements can make the situation more difficult. If the rupee weakens against the US dollar, oil imports become more expensive in rupee terms even if international prices remain unchanged. A combination of elevated crude prices and currency depreciation can therefore increase the domestic cost of energy.

The second pressure point is inflation. Higher fuel and transportation costs can feed into the prices of goods and services across the economy. Businesses may absorb part of the increase by accepting lower profit margins, but prolonged pressure can force them to raise prices. Households then have less money available for discretionary spending.

The IMF’s October report notes that energy-importing economies with limited exposure to the global technology investment boom face a difficult combination of higher import costs, exchange rate pressures, weaker real incomes and fewer sources of offsetting demand. These pressures are particularly relevant when an energy shock lasts longer than initially expected.

Growth has a cushion, but it is not unlimited

India enters this period with an important advantage, economic activity has remained resilient. The IMF noted that India’s growth continued to be robust in the second quarter of 2026, supported by domestic demand and services despite higher oil prices.

Its October projections put India’s growth at 7.4% in 2026 and 7% in 2027 on a calendar-year basis. These forecasts suggest that the economy can continue expanding even in a difficult global environment.

However, strong growth does not mean the country is insulated from an energy shock. The impact depends on the scale and duration of the price increase, the response of domestic fuel prices and the ability of households and businesses to absorb higher costs.

If companies face sustained increases in fuel and transport expenses, they may postpone investment or reduce other spending. Households may cut back on non-essential purchases as more of their income goes towards daily expenses. These effects can gradually weaken demand even when the headline growth rate remains healthy.

A temporary price spike is easier to manage than a prolonged disruption. The longer oil prices remain high, the greater the risk that an initially external shock begins affecting domestic spending, business decisions and inflation expectations.

The inflation and fiscal policy dilemma

Governments face a difficult choice when energy prices rise sharply. Passing the entire increase on to consumers can hurt household budgets and increase costs for businesses. Holding down prices through tax reductions, subsidies or other support measures can provide relief, but it may also reduce government revenue or increase public spending.

The IMF cautions against open-ended support that weakens price signals and becomes difficult to withdraw. Such measures can discourage energy conservation and place additional pressure on public finances.

Instead, the report recommends temporary and targeted assistance for vulnerable households, preferably through cash transfers or existing social protection systems. Any support should have clear eligibility rules and a defined end date.

For India, the policy challenge is to protect households from severe hardship without creating a large and lasting fiscal burden. The choice of intervention matters because the government must retain enough financial room to respond if the disruption becomes more severe.

Monetary policy presents another trade-off. Higher oil prices can push inflation up even as they weaken economic activity. Raising interest rates too aggressively may add to the slowdown, while allowing higher costs to spread across the economy could make inflation harder to control.

The IMF argues that central banks must distinguish between energy price increases caused by stronger demand and those caused by supply disruptions. The appropriate response depends on how persistent the shock is and whether it begins affecting broader prices and inflation expectations.

Supply disruptions matter more than market fears

The IMF’s analysis gives us another important lesson, that is not all oil price increases have the same economic impact. A rise driven by expectations of a possible conflict may reverse if the threat fades. A physical disruption that prevents oil from reaching buyers can have more severe and lasting consequences.

This distinction matters for India because the cost of energy depends not only on crude prices but also on the availability of refined products. The IMF reported that international supplies of refined petroleum products had fallen by about 20% because of refinery damage and outages in the Gulf and Russia. Prices of these products remained 70% to 95% above prewar levels.

Global oil reserves were also being depleted by about 2.7 million barrels a day, raising concerns about the market’s ability to manage further disruptions. Even if crude prices ease, shortages of diesel, petrol and other refined products could keep costs elevated.

The IMF’s global analysis shows how quickly the economic impact can increase when supply flexibility weakens. Its estimates suggest that a closure of the Strait of Hormuz without additional supply responses could have reduced global growth in 2026 by 0.9 percentage point. Increased production elsewhere, the release of inventories and lower oil intensity reduced the estimated overall hit to 0.3 percentage point.

These are global estimates, not India-specific projections. They nevertheless show why alternative supply routes, adequate reserves and the ability to adjust consumption are important when assessing the country’s exposure.

Building resilience beyond the immediate crisis

India’s ability to absorb another oil shock will depend on more than short-term price management. Diversifying energy sources, improving efficiency and reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels can help limit the damage from future disruptions.

The IMF recommends greater investment in energy security and alternative energy sources, including renewables. It also shows the importance of diversified trade relationships and stronger supply buffers in critical sectors.

For India, these measures can reduce exposure over time, although the transition cannot eliminate the need for imported oil immediately. Transport, industry and other activities will continue to require reliable energy supplies, making preparedness essential.

The government must also balance immediate relief with the need to preserve fiscal space. Broad subsidies may offer quick protection from higher prices, but prolonged support can become expensive and weaken incentives to conserve energy. Targeted assistance can protect vulnerable households while limiting the pressure on public finances.

How much can India absorb?

India’s current growth outlook suggests that it has room to withstand an energy shock. Strong domestic demand and services provide support, while the economy has continued to expand despite elevated oil prices.

The limits of that resilience, however, will be determined by the duration of the disruption. A temporary increase in crude prices may be manageable. Sustained high prices, further supply losses and a weaker rupee could create a more difficult combination of inflation, external pressure and slower domestic demand.

The IMF’s central message is that resilience should not be mistaken for immunity. Economies have so far absorbed repeated shocks through flexible supply, inventory use and policy support, but these buffers are not unlimited.