The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) plans to expand technology-enabled audits, strengthen risk analytics and digitise accounting and entitlement services as it seeks to improve public governance and service delivery.

“As governance systems become increasingly digital, interconnected and data-intensive, the future effectiveness of the CAG’s organisation will depend not only on identifying deficiencies through audit but also on continuously strengthening the institutional capabilities that enable timely, risk-based and outcome-oriented assurance, reliable compilation of accounts and seamless delivery of entitlements,” the CAG said in its report, Adding Value to Public Governance 2025-26.

“Building on recent reforms and innovations, the CAG’s organisation is moving towards a technology-enabled, citizen-centric and impact-driven ecosystem spanning its audit, accounts and entitlement functions,” it said.

The roadmap envisages a shift towards more predictive, outcome-oriented auditing, with greater use of data to identify risks, anomalies and weaknesses in administrative controls. The CAG plans to expand analytics-driven audits, artificial intelligence, machine learning and population-level transaction analysis to improve the precision and timeliness of audit findings.

Greater use of data from digital platforms, including the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), Integrated Financial Management Systems (IFMS) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) ecosystem, is expected to support more comprehensive, evidence-based audits.

The report also underscores the need to standardise audit practices across offices. Wider use of Audit Design Matrices, audit plans, thematic management letters and maturity-based assessment frameworks is expected to improve consistency and quality. Enhanced information technology audit capabilities and data-sharing protocols will further support these efforts.

The CAG plans to build on its experience with data-driven social sector audits, remote and hybrid public works audits, and data-led establishment audits. These approaches, the report noted, offer scope to expand audit coverage, strengthen detection capabilities and improve resource efficiency.

The roadmap also envisages phased digital transformation across the CAG’s Accounts and Entitlement offices, including end-to-end digitisation of pension and general provident fund (GPF) services.

A new accounting application, VLC 2.0, is planned, with existing Voucher Level Computerisation and GPF applications to be migrated to a cloud environment. The initiative is expected to improve access to accounting data and enable more efficient service delivery.

The roadmap also emphasises the development of specialised skills in data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, environmental, social and governance issues, digital governance and sector-specific audit areas.