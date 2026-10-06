Small and medium enterprises looking to expand production, adopt technology or enter overseas markets will get access to long-term equity funding through a Rs 10,000 crore scheme approved by the Union Cabinet.

Manufacturing-focused businesses will receive the largest share of the SME Growth Fund, which will also support enterprises in services, technology, innovation-driven sectors and strategic value chains, the government said.

The fund seeks to bridge a shortage of growth capital for SMEs with demonstrated business viability and the ability to scale. It will provide patient capital for innovation, acquisitions and strategic investments needed to build industry leaders.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the initiative announced in Budget 2026-27 as part of the government’s three-pronged “Creating Champion MSMEs” strategy.

(More details to follow)