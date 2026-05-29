As food and agriculture companies face growing pressure to reduce waste and improve sustainability, industry experts say byproduct utilisation is becoming an increasingly important part of business strategy. Recent studies by organisations including the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have highlighted how large volumes of agricultural waste continue to be generated globally, even as companies look for ways to improve efficiency and create new revenue streams from existing resources.

Against this backdrop, Los Angeles-based food and agriculture executive Siraj Cotecha said agricultural waste streams such as almond hulls, citrus peels and pistachio shells are now being evaluated as potential revenue-generating resources rather than discarded material.

“We look at byproducts and ask: can this become an ingredient? Can it generate revenue? Can it reduce waste?” Cotecha said.

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The trend comes as recent global studies highlight the scale of food and agricultural waste. According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index Report, millions of tonnes of food continue to be lost or wasted annually across supply chains, contributing to environmental and economic losses. Industry analysts say companies are increasingly investing in circular economy practices to improve efficiency and reduce waste.

Cotecha, who previously worked in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, said his interest in agriculture grew from a desire to better understand how food products are made at the source level. “I wanted to genuinely understand how food gets made, beyond the packaging,” he said.

That shift eventually led him to work with a Bay Area startup focused on developing improved crop varieties, including chickpeas naturally bred for higher protein and fibre content for food applications.“It wasn’t just about products anymore. It was about building better inputs into the system, better nutrition, and better outcomes,” he said.

According to Cotecha, agricultural companies are now facing increasing pressure from climate volatility, water shortages and regulatory requirements, making efficiency across the supply chain more important. “You’re trying to reconcile unpredictability at the farm level with precision at the customer level,” he said.

He added that sustainability initiatives are more likely to succeed when they are commercially viable. “I don’t see sustainability and business goals as competing. The best solutions solve both,” he said.

Industry reports have also pointed to growing investment in sustainable agriculture and food processing technologies. Market researchers estimate that demand for alternative ingredients, waste reduction technologies and circular food systems is expected to rise steadily over the next decade as companies look for new revenue opportunities while meeting environmental targets.

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Cotecha noted that innovation in agriculture moves at a slower pace compared to sectors such as technology because of long crop cycles, field trials and regulatory processes. “In software, an idea can become a product in months. In agriculture, an idea takes years before it reaches commercialization,” he said.

Experts say sustainable agriculture and resource optimisation are expected to remain key focus areas for global food companies as pressure grows to improve efficiency while reducing environmental impact.