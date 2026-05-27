Fresh trouble has hit embattled edtech founder Byju Raveendran after a court in Singapore sentenced him to six months in jail for contempt of court, according to Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter. The order came after the court said Raveendran failed to follow several directions linked to his assets. These court orders reportedly go back to April 2024.

Byju Raveendran sentenced to six months in jail by Singapore court

The latest ruling comes amid the long list of problems surrounding the once high-flying education technology company Byju’s, which has been struggling with financial troubles, legal disputes and pressure from investors across different countries.

As part of the ruling, Raveendran has been directed to surrender himself to authorities. He has also been asked to pay legal costs worth S$90,000, which is around $70,500. The Singapore court further ordered him to submit documents that prove his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a corporate entity that held shares in a related company.

For the unversed, the contempt case is linked to allegations that he did not comply with multiple court instructions connected to his assets and disclosures.

Case linked to Qatar investment authority arm

The case comes from a dispute involving a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, known as Qatar Holdings, which had invested in Byju’s. The company was represented by the law firm Drew & Napier, while Byju’s side was represented by Fervent Chambers. The matter was treated as a civil contempt case in Singapore. It is not a criminal case, but it still carries serious legal consequences.

The jail sentence is yet another blow to the once-edtech giant’s founder, who is already battling multiple legal cases from foreign investors and lenders globally. In the United States, lenders have been trying to recover losses from an almost $1.2 billion loan. At present, the loan dispute has become one of the biggest challenges hanging over the company and its founder.

How Byju’s went from boom to crisis

Byju’s was once seen as one of India’s biggest startup success stories. At its peak, the company was valued at more than $22 billion and climbed the ladder through major acquisitions, including Aakash Educational Services and WhiteHat Jr. But over time, the company ran into serious financial trouble.

Questions were also raised about management decisions, governance, and how funds were being used. As the pressure grew, the company saw layoffs, delayed payments, and several major investors stepping away, including Prosus and Peak XV Partners.

In the United States, Byju’s subsidiary Byju’s Alpha Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Lenders, represented by GLAS Trust, have accused the company of moving around roughly $533 million from the $1.2 billion loan. The court proceedings in Delaware also found repeated failures to comply with discovery orders. According to The News Minute, in July 2025, a civil contempt order imposed a daily fine of $10,000 until compliance.

By November 2025, a US court also issued a default judgment of over $1.07 billion against Raveendran personally, linked to alleged fraudulent transfers. Raveendran said he plans to appeal and has denied any personal wrongdoing, arguing that lenders have misrepresented the situation.

In India, the parent company Think & Learn Pvt Ltd has also been under insolvency proceedings. Cases involving creditors have added to the pressure. The company has also faced regulatory scrutiny, investor disputes, and multiple legal challenges.