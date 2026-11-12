The rapid adoption of AI is shifting the focus from merely protecting data to ensuring its accuracy, credibility and reliability. Poor-quality or unverified information can undermine AI-driven decisions and amplify business risks, says Julian Prower, executive vice-president, Global Business Operations & Transformation, and managing director & CEO, India & Taiwan, Dun & Bradstreet. The company provides business data, analytics and technology-driven platforms that help organisations make informed decisions across finance, risk, compliance and marketing. In an interview with Sudhir Chowdhary, he discusses why data trust is becoming a boardroom priority, how AI is reshaping business decision-making and the opportunities emerging in India. Excerpts:

Why is trusted data essential for successful AI adoption?

What we are seeing is a shift from thinking only about protecting data to also ensuring businesses can trust the data they use. If customer records are duplicated, supplier information is incomplete, or business identities are not verified, AI simply scales those problems. In that sense, poor-quality data becomes a business risk, not just a technology issue.

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The organisations creating the most value from AI are not necessarily those with access to the most advanced models. They are the ones building AI on a foundation of trusted, governed and verified data. That is why data trust is rapidly becoming a boardroom issue.

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How can companies ensure data accuracy and reliability?

The starting point is business identity. Before companies can trust insights, they must trust the entities behind the data, whether customers, suppliers, partners or prospects. At Dun & Bradstreet, we have long believed that a global persistent business identity layer is critical. The D-U-N-S number provides that foundation, helping organisations link data from multiple sources to a verified business entity. Anchored by the D-U-N-S number, the D&B Commercial Graph connects business identity, relationships and commercial context across systems. In an AI-driven environment, this becomes even more important because the quality of outputs depends on the quality and integrity of the underlying data.

Which sectors will drive demand for risk assessment in India?

We expect the strongest demand from procurement and supply-chain-intensive sectors such as financial services, industrials, automotive, electronics, and large-scale retail. These businesses manage extensive networks of suppliers, contractors and distributors. As supply chains become more global and complex, organisations need greater visibility into supplier stability, ownership structures, financial health and potential disruption risks. The ability to continuously monitor counterparties rather than assess them only at onboarding is becoming a strategic imperative.

How is Dun & Bradstreet strengthening its offerings?

We see our role evolving from being a provider of business information to being an enabler of intelligence driven decision-making. In India, we are investing in data, analytics and AI-powered capabilities that help organisations assess counterparties, streamline processes and make better commercial decisions in real time. As businesses become more digital and interconnected, the ability to embed trusted insights directly into everyday workflows and the systems where decisions are made becomes increasingly important.

As Indian companies expand overseas, how can Dun & Bradstreet help them check the credibility of foreign buyers and suppliers, reduce business risks and identify new growth opportunities?

Indian companies expanding internationally face a simple challenge: they often know much less about an overseas trading partner than they do about a domestic one. Through our D-U-N-S identity framework, we help customers assess the credibility, financial health, ownership and risk profile of overseas buyers and suppliers. This helps reduce counterparty risk, strengthen supplier selection and identify trusted partners in new markets. The same intelligence can also help businesses identify and evaluate prospective customers, suppliers and market opportunities as they expand internationally.

What new business opportunities do you see as companies use AI for procurement, supply chains, finance and risk management?

The biggest opportunity is moving from reactive to predictive decision-making. AI can help organisations identify supplier risks earlier, detect hidden dependencies across supply chains and respond faster to emerging disruptions. It also enables companies to optimise sourcing, improve resilience and make faster decisions across increasingly complex supplier networks.

What are your India growth plans?

India is one of our key growth markets. Our priority is to help businesses build trusted foundations for growth through data, analytics, risk management and AI-enabled decisioning.

Over the next three to five years, we expect demand to increase significantly for supplier intelligence, third-party risk management, compliance solutions and AI-ready business data. As AI becomes more accessible, the differentiator will not be the model itself. It will be the quality, trustworthiness and business context of the information that powers it.