Burger Singh has raised Rs 82 crore in a Series B funding round led by Artal Asia, valuing the company at Rs 520 crore, as the homegrown burger chain looks to scale its franchise-led model. The round also saw participation from Negen Undiscovered Value Fund and Aurum Rising India Fund, the company said.

Funds to be used to build franchise platform

The Gurugram-based company said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen systems, processes and infrastructure required to support its franchise network. Investments are expected to go into supply chain, training systems, store design, operating processes and technology, with the aim of making franchise operations more structured and easier to scale, as per the company.

India’s quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector has largely grown through company-owned outlets or master franchise arrangements. A more standardised ecosystem for franchise-owned, franchise-operated outlets has remained limited.

Burger Singh is trying to build that layer

“India has no shortage of entrepreneurs. What it lacks is enough high-quality operating platforms that allow those entrepreneurs to succeed in the restaurant business at scale,” founder and chief executive Kabir Jeet Singh said.

The company currently operates more than 200 outlets across over 100 cities, spanning both metros and smaller markets. According to the company, revenue for FY25 stood at Rs 117 crore, reflecting growth across urban as well as emerging locations.

Focus on standardising operations

The company’s expansion strategy has been centred around building repeatable systems for franchise partners rather than relying heavily on company-owned stores. “We are not just opening outlets; we are building the platform Indian entrepreneurs can plug into to create successful restaurant businesses,” Singh said.

The brand has positioned itself with an Indianised menu and accessible pricing, competing with both global chains and local players, the company said.