Roll-up ecommerce firm BRND.ME (formerly Mensa Brands) has completed its redomiciliation from Singapore to India, clearing a key structural hurdle as it prepares for a public listing within the next 12-18 months.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Chandigarh bench sanctioned the cross-border composite merger on February 20, following prior approval from the High Court of the Republic of Singapore. The restructuring involved merging the Singapore holding entity into the Indian holding company (Mensa India), followed by the consolidation of seven domestic group entities into it — completing the entire process in under 10 months.

“We’ve not just moved our domicile but also executed a fairly complex cross-border merger across Singapore and India in under 10 months… This sets us up with a much stronger foundation as we look to the next phase of growth, including our path to becoming a public company,” said founder and CEO Ananth Narayanan, the former chief executive of Myntra.

BRND.ME joins a cohort of Indian startups that have reversed their offshore holding structures ahead of domestic listings, including Razorpay, PhonePe, Groww, and Zepto.

On the financial front, the company reported revenues of approximately Rs 1,500 crore in FY25 and said it has turned operating cash-flow positive in FY26, with revenue expected to reach Rs 1,700-1,800 crore for the year. It also claims to have achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability. When FE spoke to Narayanan in May 2025, he had said the company was targeting an IPO in 14-24 months and was already initiating the flip from Singapore.

Founded in 2021 by Narayanan, BRND.ME originally acquired around 20 brands before rationalising its portfolio to focus on four core brands — essential oils and aromatherapy label Majestic Pure, personal care brand Botanic Hearth, peanut butter brand MyFitness, and party products brand PartyPropz — each generating annual revenues of Rs 200-400 crore. These four brands are collectively expected to contribute Rs 1,100 crore in FY26 revenue. The company has exited non-core assets, including the sale of MensXP parent to RPSG Group for Rs 21.4 crore in FY25.

International markets remain a significant growth driver, with BRND.ME operating across more than 16 countries including the US, Canada, and the Middle East. It has recently expanded into Europe and is evaluating Southeast Asia as the next frontier.

The company is backed by Accel, Norwest Venture Partners, Alpha Wave Global, Tiger Global Management, and Prosus Ventures.