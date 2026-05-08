Britannia Industries‘ net profit rose 21.2% year-on-year to Rs 678 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26, even as margins stayed mostly flat for the period amid input cost pressures.

The company’s consolidated revenue increased by 6.5% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 4,719 crore in comparison to Rs 4,432 crore a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 5.9% year-on-year to Rs 853 crore from Rs 805 crore reported a year ago. Margins contracted marginally to 18.1% in Q4 from 18.2% reported last year.

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Geopolitical Headwinds

For the fiscal year ended 31st March 2026 (FY26), Britannia’s consolidated sales stood at Rs 18,858 crore, growing 7.5% year-on-year, while net profit stood at Rs 2,537 crore, growing 16.5% versus last year.

Britannia’s MD & CEO Rakshit Hargave said that the business witnessed a “steady start” to the quarter, with growth of about 9% in the first two months, before moderating to a lower number in March due to supply disruptions in the international business following the West Asia crisis.

“Over the year, we made significant strides in scaling our presence in the rapidly growing e-commerce channel, now contributing about 6% to the domestic business.

Digital Pivot

Adjacent categories, including croissant and wafers, continued their strong momentum, while flagship brands such as Little Hearts and Jim Jam recorded double-digit growth,” he said.

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Britannia also declared a final dividend of Rs 90.5 per share, after announcing its financial results on Thursday. This is the highest-ever dividend that the company has declared, with the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders being July 31.

Hargave added that the company had initiated steps to mitigate the impact of input cost inflation due to the Iran war and remained watchful of evolving developments on account of geopolitical issues.