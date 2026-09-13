Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals could become a hindrance to shared progress. He also pushed for resilient supply chains, inclusive technology adoption and deeper innovation-led cooperation among BRICS economies.

Addressing the BRICS session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”, PM Modi proposed a BRICS Startup Innovation Fund. He also highlighted initiatives covering logistics, digital agriculture, startups and crisis preparedness.

The Prime Minister made the remarks in his opening address, a video of which was shared on his official handle on X.

“The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can become an obstacle to our shared progress. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology,” PM Modi added.

Push for resilient supply chains

Supply chains formed another crucial part of Modi’s economic agenda. He underlined the BRICS Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation, aimed at boosting resilience against disruptions. “The BRICS Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient,” PM Modi stated.

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He further linked the initiative to recent global disruptions. “Pandemics, climate disasters and supply-chain disruptions have shown that in today’s interconnected world, no crisis remains confined to one region,” he added.

PM Modi stressed the significance of identifying challenges early, preparing for them and taking immediate action on it.

Modi proposes BRICS Startup Innovation Fund

Innovation and entrepreneurship feature prominently in the proposals. “To promote innovative and scalable solutions, we have proposed a BRICS Startup Innovation Fund,” PM Modi said.

He also underlined the BRICS Incubator Network, stating it would connect startups and incubators across the grouping.

AI, digital technology for agriculture

PM Modi also highlighted a BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture, with an aim at interlinking technologies with farmers requirements.

“Under this, AI, geospatial technology and digital connectivity infrastructure will be linked with the real needs of farmers,” PM Modi said. The initiative puts agriculture along with startups, supply chains and technology in the grouping’s broader innovation agenda.

Global tensions, resilience in focus

Modi presented these initiatives against the backdrop of rising global tensions and their impact on ordinary people. “The number of tensions in the world is continuously increasing, and they are having a very negative widespread impact on the lives of ordinary people,” he mentioned.

According to PTI, PM Modi appealed to the BRICS members to work together to address challenges facing the Global South, stating its confidence in the grouping has increased.

Modi said India’s presidency has focused on four pillars, namely resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. He also expressed confidence that members could transform their shared vision into “win-win cooperation.”

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Early-warning systems for crises

Modi said BRICS members had reached consensus on a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases. He also said Early Warning Data Integration Guidelines had been prepared for disaster management.

Skills, jobs and wider participation

Modi also sought to expand BRICS cooperation beyond governments.

“Our effort has been that BRICS cooperation should not remain limited to governments. Our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth and ordinary citizens should also become active participants,” he said.

Through BRICS Connect, cooperation is being expanded across skills, employability, women’s workforce participation, social security and capacity building.