Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has cautioned group CEOs and managing directors to prepare for a tougher business environment, warning of a demand slowdown, project delays driven by supply chain disruptions, and rising costs linked to oil prices, currency movements and logistics pressures as the conflict in West Asia continues, according to sources.

The message was delivered at a review meeting with over 30 Tata Group CEOs and MDs, convened to assess the implications of the ongoing West Asia conflict on operations, employees and business continuity. The meeting also addressed immediate employee safety measures.

More than 10,000 Tata employees are currently based in the region across companies such as Voltas, TCS, Indian Hotels and Titan, including its West Asia jewellery business, Damas.

A key concern flagged during the discussion was the dual impact of supply chain disruptions and rising commodity prices which are expected to weigh on demand even as operating costs increase, resulting in margin pressure across businesses.

For manufacturing-linked companies, production yields are likely to fall below capacity due to input constraints. Infrastructure and capacity expansion projects may face delays, with assets and workforce utilisation also impacted. Some group companies, particularly those with exposure to oil-linked sectors, are expected to see sharper volatility.

Navigating the Margin Squeeze

Chandrasekaran outlined a set of measures to navigate the near-term uncertainty. He advised companies to conserve cash and manage liquidity prudently, while reassessing project start timelines where necessary. He also emphasised the need to strengthen cyber security readiness and network resilience, alongside running targeted cost optimisation programmes.

Humanitarian Response

Employee welfare formed a central part of the response strategy. “Take care of employees including temporary employees. Further, we need to immediately address anxiety and stress related issues of our employees and their families in the region,” Chandrasekaran said, sources informed.

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The group has already facilitated the travel of employees and their families in transit in the UAE through Air India. It has also enabled Saudi Arabia visas via the Indian Embassy for employees in Qatar and supported their movement from Doha to Riyadh through land border crossings.

Chandra’s remarks come against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which are disrupting global trade flows, energy markets and logistics networks.

“Prepare oneself for the post recovery scenario this conflict will be over – You must be in a state of readiness – Be agile; do not lose momentum,” the Tata Sons chairman is said to have told group company heads.