The Bombay High Court has suggested mediation in Kalyani Family feud to resolve the dispute between Kalyani siblings.

The Court on Friday said the Kalyani siblings should consider mediation not only for the instant suit but for all related claims arising from the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) matter.

Resolving the HUF Maze

The suggestion came during the hearing in the case regarding an interim application in a suit brought by Sugandha Hiremath seeking enforcement of a 1994 family agreement. The application challenges the maintainability of her suit. Justice Rajesh Patil, hearing the matter, proposed that the parties explore mediation to resolve this and other pending intra‑family claims.

This will be a second attempt at mediation in the family dispute. Earlier attempts had failed.

The siblings Baba Kalyani, Sugandha Hiremath and Gaurishankar Kalyani, and their children have been battling over the division of assets.

April Deadline

Counsel Veerendra Tulzapukar, representing Baba Kalyani, told the court he would need to take instructions and would revert thereafter. Counsel Kunal Dwarkadas, instructed by RJD & Partners for Sughanda Hiremath, said the claimant was willing to attempt mediation despite a prior attempt having been made and which had failed. AZB & Partners, representing Gaurishankar Kalyani, said they would seek instructions in the meantime.

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Justice Patil listed the matter for April 15, 2026, for the Kalyani brothers to indicate whether they will go ahead with the appointment of a mediator to attempt settlement of the family disputes.

In 2024, Sugandha’s children Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Swadi had proposed mediation while seeking their share in ancestral wealth in Pune court. The Pune court referred the matter to District Legal Services Authority in July 2024. By October 2024 DLSA filed a report that mediation had failed.