The appointment of Abhay Maheshwari as an independent director at SRB Fuels Private Limited highlights a broader shift in how senior executives are moving into board-level governance roles in India.

The appointment was noted earlier this month by the Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors through its professional network called Global Community For Board Directors. While such announcements are routine, the profile of the appointee reflects changing expectations from independent directors.

Maheshwari brings over three decades of experience across sectors including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, chemicals, steel, telecom infrastructure and manufacturing.

He previously held senior roles at Welspun Corp Limited, including Vice President of Business Development, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and Global Head of Central Planning and Contract Management. In these roles, he handled large contracts across multiple geographies.

He later served as Chief Executive Officer of Ganges Internationale Private Limited, where he led a turnaround process. He has also founded ventures such as Mavenpoint, an international chemicals business.

His academic background includes an MBA in Materials Management, a degree in Industrial Engineering, and executive education from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Indian School of Business.

The appointment comes at a time when the role of independent directors has evolved following regulatory changes, particularly under the Companies Act, 2013. Boards are now expected to exercise greater oversight on management decisions, risk, and governance practices.

This has led to increased demand for directors with operational experience and cross-sector exposure. Executives who have managed large businesses and complex transactions are seen as better positioned to assess strategy and accountability from a board perspective.

Maheshwari’s cross-industry background reflects this trend, as companies look for directors who can bring varied perspectives on risk, contracts, and stakeholder management.

The shift is also visible in how senior professionals prepare for board roles. Governance training and certification programmes have gained traction, with institutions such as the Directors’ Institute reporting growing participation from experienced executives seeking to transition into independent directorships. In this context, the role of governance development programmes has grown in relevance.

Organisations such as the Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors, which works with senior executives preparing for board roles across India and the Middle East, have indicated a gradual shift in how established leaders approach this transition.

The Institute, which maintains international academic affiliations and has trained over 7,000 directors and executives, views appointments such as that of Mr. Maheshwari as reflective of a broader trend — where experienced professionals increasingly enter governance roles with a degree of preparation and institutional grounding.

Such appointments indicate a gradual move away from largely symbolic board positions towards roles that require active oversight and domain expertise.

Maheshwari currently also serves as a full-time director at Safeco Hygiene Films Private Limited. His appointment at SRB Fuels adds to a set of roles that reflect the increasing overlap between executive experience and board-level governance in India.