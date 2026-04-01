Blinkit on Wednesday launched its quick commerce delivery service inside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, making it operational at Terminal 2’s domestic departure zone. Terminal 1 is listed as coming soon on the app.

The launch is the result of a partnership with Adani Airports, which operates the Mumbai facility. Travellers at the terminal can now order from a catalogue of over 2,500 products ranging from phone chargers and power banks to snacks, books, travel utilities, and hygiene products through the Blinkit app. Orders are fulfilled by a dedicated team of walkers operating within the terminal. Blinkit chief executive Albinder Dhindsa described the service as a first of its kind at any airport in the world.

Operational Strategy

The service operates exclusively in the post-security zone. A dedicated Blinkit store is located after the security checkpoint at Domestic Departure, Terminal 2. Users must place their orders after clearing the security checkpoint and select a delivery point — boarding gates 40 to 87, a lounge or restaurant. Orders must be placed at least 15 minutes before gate closure, to avoid non-delivery. The delivery partner will pick up the order and walk to the chosen location, calls the customer on arrival, and complete handover via OTP-based verification.

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On pricing, Blinkit has set the free delivery threshold at the airport at Rs 99. This is significantly lower than its standard Rs 199 threshold. Orders below Rs 99 attract a delivery charge of Rs 30. Cash on delivery is not available.

Disrupting Traditional Airport

The launch puts Blinkit in direct competition with incumbent airport convenience retailers. Relay and WHSmith are the dominant operators across Indian airport terminals, stocking books, magazines, snacks, chargers and travel accessories, the same categories Blinkit is targeting. If Blinkit’s pricing proves more competitive, analysts said the service could erode the footfall-driven impulse purchases that such stores depend on, particularly in the captive, high-dwell-time environment of a departure terminal.

The service is currently limited to T2’s domestic departure section, but the app’s terminal selector lists Mumbai Terminal 1 as “coming soon.” Beyond Mumbai, the Adani airport network — which includes Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport — represents the most likely pipeline for expansion, given the existing partnership with Adani Airports. However, the company did not respond to queries regarding expansion plans at the time of going to the press.

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Dhindsa did not disclose the financial terms of the Adani Airports partnership. An AAHL spokesperson said the initiative reflects the operator’s focus on enhancing digital integration across its airports. “Adani Airports is reimagining how digital services can enhance the airport experience. Bringing app-based convenience into the terminal allows passengers to make better use of their time and raises the overall service standard,” the spokesperson said.

Blinkit, which operates as part of Eternal, has been aggressively expanding its store count and use-case footprint. The airport launch extends that strategy into high-footfall transit infrastructure, a segment dominated by specialised travel retail operators.