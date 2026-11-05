Blinkit Ambulance has introduced a Rs 2,500 fee for non-emergency patient transfers to prevent misuse of its free emergency ambulance service for routine hospital visits. Emergency transfers will continue to be free, while the new charge will apply to non-emergency journeys and be collected after the trip.

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, said the move is aimed at keeping fully equipped ambulances and trained paramedics available for patients who need urgent medical assistance. The fee will broadly match the rates charged by private ambulance operators.

In a post, Goyal said Blinkit Ambulance has handled around 42,000 cases over the past two years, including nearly 20,000 emergencies, without charging users.

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“With everything free, a growing share of bookings are for routine checkups, hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers, trips that an Uber or private transport could have handled just as easily,” Goyal said.

I started Zomato with a spirit of service. Blinkit Ambulance is what that spirit of service looks like today.



In the last 2 years, we have served ~20,000 emergency cases (~42,000 cases in total). We haven't charged a single rupee for any of them. And we want to keep it that way.… https://t.co/lHeo9zo3bN — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026

Why Blinkit Ambulance is introducing the charge

Goyal said the increasing number of routine bookings was taking emergency ambulances away from situations where patients could need immediate medical attention. These vehicles are equipped with medical facilities and staffed by paramedics, making their availability important during emergencies.

“Emergency transfers – free, as always. Non-emergency transfers – Rs 2,500, charged after the trip,” Goyal said.

He added that the money collected through the new fee would be transferred to the Eternal Foundation, which runs the ambulance service. The foundation will use the funds to support the expansion of its operations.

Goyal said the company expects the charge to discourage people from booking emergency ambulances for journeys that do not require urgent medical care.

Blinkit Ambulance expansion plans

Goyal identified the shortage of trained and empathetic paramedics as the biggest hurdle to expanding reliable ambulance services. He said the company is working to increase the capacity of its training academy while maintaining the quality of training.

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“Our training academy is scaling as fast as we can without compromising on quality,” Goyal said, adding that the team aims to take Blinkit Ambulance services to all major cities in India over the next two to four years.

He said the 10-minute ambulance service has helped save lives and needs to remain accessible to people facing medical emergencies, when delays in reaching care can have serious consequences.