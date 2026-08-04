The expansion of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) has made quality regulation central to India’s manufacturing and trade policy. Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Sanjay Garg explains the rationale behind QCOs, their impact on domestic manufacturing, how they support MSMEs and emerging technologies, and India’s growing role in shaping global standards in an interview with Prasanta Sahu. Edited excerpts:

Q: Do BIS norms help domestic industry thrive? Can you give examples where QCOs have promoted self-reliance?

Mandatory quality requirements encourage investment in modern manufacturing, quality control systems, testing laboratories and process improvements. Over time, this strengthens the domestic quality ecosystem and builds greater confidence among buyers.

Several sectors—including electrical appliances, steel, chemicals, cement, automotive components, toys, protective equipment and consumer products—have seen improvements in quality systems and increased investment in compliance infrastructure following the implementation of quality regulations.

Following the government’s broader policy initiatives, including the toys QCO, toy imports declined by 71% between 2019 and 2026, while exports reached $186 million in 2025-26. India transitioned from being a net importer to a net exporter of toys.

Q: Since the same standards apply to imports and domestic manufacturers, could stricter QCOs inadvertently hurt domestic manufacturing?

I do not fully agree with that interpretation. QCOs are intended to ensure quality irrespective of whether a product is imported or manufactured domestically. The same standards and certification procedures apply to both.

Many QCOs were notified one or two years before they came into force, giving industry sufficient time to comply. In several sectors, micro and small enterprises have also been exempted. For example, the micro and small footwear sector continues to be exempt. Such exemptions are decided by the ministry concerned, not BIS.

We provide fee concessions of up to 80% for micro enterprises, 50% for small enterprises and 30% for medium enterprises.We have removed the requirement for manufacturers to maintain their own testing laboratories, allowing them to use recognised private laboratories. In addition, BIS funds common testing infrastructure for MSME clusters on a non-profit basis to improve access to testing facilities.

Q: There are concerns that imposing mandatory QCOs on raw materials and intermediate goods could increase production costs. Once a finished product is under compulsory standards, won’t regulating the inputs also be redundant in most cases?

This issue cannot be examined in isolation. If raw materials or intermediate goods are of poor quality, the final product cannot be of good quality. In some sectors, testing only the finished product may be sufficient. In others, if the final product fails after manufacturing, the entire investment in raw materials, energy and labour is wasted. There cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach. Also, raw material for one industry may be the finished product of another.

Q: What about QCOs for services?

BIS has developed standards for a wide range of services, including gyms, coaching centres, online coaching, green beaches, adventure tourism, drinking water supply schemes and payment transactions. Unlike product QCOs, these service standards are voluntary.

Some standards address critical public services. For example, hospital standards help standardise processes such as prescriptions and documentation, which can improve health insurance claim processing.

We also have the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) standard. Many public sector undertakings have adopted it. So far, BIS has granted 19 licences, while 12 applications are under process. SJVN became the first power sector PSU to receive Anti-Bribery Management System certification.

Q: How have these service standards been implemented?

The coaching centre standard is a good example. It is voluntary, and we are informing state governments that such a standard exists. If they choose, they may adopt or implement it. The standards are available free of cost on the BIS website, and anyone can use them.

Q: BIS is developing standards for Ayurveda. What is the status?

We have developed standards for Ayurvedic products, but certification has not yet begun. BIS is working with the Ministry of Ayush to establish a certification framework. Discussions are underway.

Q: BIS holds around 15 international secretariats. What does that intend to achieve?

International standards are developed through organisations such as ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission). India is a founding and active member of these organisations, and our experts participate in their technical committees.

India currently serves as the secretariat for around 15 technical committees, including one related to Ayush. Holding these secretariats enables India to play a leading role in shaping international standards.

Historically, international standards were largely driven by Europe and the United States. As India’s participation grows, we are increasingly able to influence international standards, giving Indian industry a competitive advantage.

Q: Technology is evolving rapidly. How does BIS keep pace?

We are actively developing standards in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, brain-computer interfaces, quantum technologies, green hydrogen and e-mobility. We also contribute to international standards development in these fields.

BIS facilitates the standards-development process, but the standards themselves are prepared by technical committees comprising experts from IITs, IISc, research institutions, industry, MSMEs, consumer organisations and multinational companies.