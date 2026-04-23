Birla Estates, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL) achieved a booking value of Rs 8,136 crore for FY2026 with a YoY increase of 1%.

National Capital Region led the company’s bookings in FY2026, driven by sales in phase 2 of Birla Arika, Sector 31, Gurugram which achieved bookings over ₹1,600 crore with nearly 97% of the residences -152 of 156 units sold within a month of launch, it said .

Birla Pravaah, Sector 71, Gurugram achieved a booking value of nearly Rs 1,851 crore with all 492 units sold out within 24 hours of launch. Bengaluru witnessed strong traction with launch of Phase 4 of Birla Trimaya, generated booking

value of nearly ₹649 crores while Birla Evara in Sarjapur, Bengaluru clocked a booking value of over ₹1,044 crore.

KT Jithendran, MD & CEO Birla Estates said, “FY2026 reflects the strength of our growth strategy, anchored in thoughtfully-designed development and disciplined capital allocation. Our performance has been driven by strong demand for differentiated, premium offerings, particularly in NCR and Bengaluru.

As we look ahead, we remain focused on deepening our presence in key markets, accelerating launches, and delivering high-quality living experiences.”

The company said Pune emerged as a high-growth market driven by strong absorption in new launches of Birla Evam and Birla Punya.. The company recently announced its entry into the MMR redevelopment market with first project in Khar West, Mumbai, , with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore.