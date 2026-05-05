Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder and chairperson of Biocon, has detailed the succession plan for the company. In a recent post on social, the founder of the global biopharmaceutical company ruled out stepping down anytime soon but named her niece, Claire Mazumdar, as her eventual successor.

In a post on social network platform X, formerly Twitter, Shaw detailed that Claire will eventually step into the role but not anytime soon – “Claire will transition into my role at the right time, so not planning to hang up my boots just yet! “

Claire will transition into my role at the right time so not planning to hang up my boots just yet!! https://t.co/pidlRfRZRs — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 5, 2026

Who is Claire Mazumdar?

Claire Mazumdar, 37, has largely stayed out of the public eye. She is the founding CEO of Bicara Therapeutics, a cancer-focused biotech firm that Biocon incubated and which went public on the Nasdaq in 2024.

The company, which is developing bi-specific antibodies for oncology, has since reached a market capitalisation of over $1.6 billion.

Before founding Bicara in 2018, Claire worked at Third Rock Ventures, a Boston-based life sciences venture firm, and at Rheos Medicines, where she was involved in strategy and business development. As per her LinkedIn account, Claire has a degree in biological engineering from MIT, an MBA from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, and a PhD in cancer biology from Stanford’s School of Medicine.

In the interaction with Fortune India, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that she named Claire based on her demonstrated leadership ability. She sees in her niece the qualities needed to take the company through its next phase.

A company in transition

Biocon has been reorganising its business over the past year, merging its generics and biologics divisions into a single entity and simplifying its corporate structure. Shreehas Tambe has taken charge as chief executive and managing director of the merged business, while Siddharth Mittal is set to become managing director and CEO at Syngene International, Biocon’s contract research and manufacturing arm.

Biosimilars remain the company’s largest revenue contributor, with several products already on the market and more in the pipeline.

In an interview with Fortune India, Shaw mentioned that her niece would be supported by other members of the family, including her brother, Eric Mazumdar, who teaches at California Institute of Technology and specialises in AI, as well as her husband, Thomas Roberts, an oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

A gradual handover

There is no timeline attached to the transition, and Mazumdar-Shaw has been clear that the shift in leadership will be gradual. For now, Mazumdar-Shaw remains firmly in charge.

Biocon Share Price performance

Biocon’s share price has been up 2.01% during intraday on May 5, 2026. The share price has been up 3.59% in the past month, and the stock has been up 9.53% in the past year.