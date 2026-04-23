British International Investment (BII) has launched a £1.1 billion climate finance platform to accelerate the energy transition across Asia, targeting India and Southeast Asia as the region faces massive funding requirements to shift away from coal-based power systems.

The initiative, British Climate Partners (BCP), forms the centrepiece of BII’s new five-year strategy and aims to mobilise private capital at scale to support clean energy investments in fast-growing developing economies.

Massive Funding Gap

The move comes against the backdrop of Asia’s dominant role in global coal consumption, accounting for nearly three-quarters of total demand in 2024, highlighting the scale of the transition challenge. Investment requirements remain steep, with Southeast Asia needing an estimated $210 billion annually and India requiring at least $160 billion per year until 2030 to meet decarbonisation goals.

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BII said the new platform will deploy capital through a mix of equity investments and mezzanine financing structures, aimed at reducing early-stage project risks and crowding in commercial investors by offering more attractive risk-return profiles.

“Asia’s energy transition will depend on mobilising private capital at scale and British Climate Partners is designed to do exactly that,” said Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia at BII. “Through this new initiative, we’ll use our experience, capital and partnerships to build platforms, de-risk projects and crowd in long-term investment into commercially viable climate opportunities across the region.”

The platform will focus on countries with high dependence on coal and rising energy demand, including India, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia, reflecting the growing need to balance economic expansion with emissions reduction.

The launch also signals an increase in BII’s climate financing ambition. The institution expects that at least 40% of its new investments over the next five years will qualify as climate finance, up from 30% in the previous strategy period, underscoring a shift towards sustainability-led investment.

Strategic Evolution

UK Minister for Development Jenny Chapman said the strategy reflects a broader shift in development financing towards long-term partnerships and investment-led growth. “It also means investing responsibly: bringing everything the UK can offer… to help businesses grow, create jobs and support the reforms and policies our partners choose for themselves,” she said.

Beyond climate, BII will continue to support frontier markets, with at least 25% of new investments committed to least developed countries over the next five years, where private capital remains limited. The institution will also expand its focus on “market-level impact” investments aimed at developing entire sectors rather than individual assets.

In addition, BII plans to scale up gender-focused investments, with a target that 30% of new investments (excluding BCP) will meet the criteria of the 2X Challenge, which supports women’s economic participation.

With Asia’s clean energy transition requiring large-scale capital mobilisation, the £1.1 billion initiative highlights the growing role of blended finance in bridging funding gaps and accelerating investment into commercially viable climate projects across emerging markets.