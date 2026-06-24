After more than a decade of losing ground to domestic drugmakers, Big Pharma is staging a comeback in India, helped by blockbuster anti-obesity drugs, innovative specialty medicines, and a robust chronic care portfolio.

According to an IQVIA report, drug MNCs increased their share in the Indian pharma market to 16.4% on a moving annual total (MAT) basis in the 12 months through May 2026, from 15.9% in the year through May 2025. This marked the second consecutive year of market share gain for them, and a sharper increase compared to the previous year (15.8%).

MAT calculates total sales from the previous 12 months, correcting short-term volatility.

MNCs had been in a prolonged decline in the Indian drug market since 2013, when they commanded nearly 22% market share. During this period, domestic companies consolidated their market dominance through branded generics, improved distribution networks and aggressive launches.

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A trend of disinvestment by MNCs coincided with this, causing fears that these firms, most still betting on innovation and new drug launches, are losing confidence in price-sensitive Indian markets. Disputes about patent rights and allegations about “ever-greening” (seeking extended market exclusivity through minor modifications of existing drugs) vitiated the atmosphere to an extent.

Although Indian companies continue to dominate the domestic market, MNCs have consistently grown faster since mid-2024, IQVIA data shows. The trend has been particularly visible over the past year, where MNCs posted overall growth of 13.7% in the MAT that ended May 2026 compared with 10.2% for Indian companies. MNCs are growing faster in both acute and chronic categories, though the growth gap is much wider in the chronic segment.

MNCs’ current cycle of growth has been powered by patented drugs in anti-obesity, diabetes, oncology and vaccines. In these areas, foreign companies have made large investments and possess a first-mover advantage. Industry experts said that the emergence of the anti-obesity drug market led by GLP-1 drugs has contributed significantly to the growth.

“The launch of obesity drugs – Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic – has been a key growth driver for MNCs in India. Pfizer has also made three important launches, with Prevenar 20 emerging as its second most successful new product launch. AstraZeneca’s growth continues to be driven by new launches and the sustained expansion of its oncology portfolio, which includes several best-in-class therapies,” said Vishal Manchanda, senior vice president (institutional research) at Systematix Group.

The biggest catalyst has been Eli Lilly’s diabetes and anti-obesity drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which launched in March 2025 and has since become the country’s highest-selling drug (by value) with MAT sales of over Rs 1,400 crore by May 2026. The tirzepatide medications Mounjaro and Yurpeak (marketed by Cipla through an agreement with Eli Lilly) command 63.3% of the GLP-1 market in India (by value) as of May 2026, as per Pharmarack.

Amit Misra, managing director (healthcare and lifesciences) at Alvarez & Marsal India said that the widening gap reflects structural changes in the market rather than a temporary spike in sales alone.

“Multinationals and Indian companies were growing at broadly similar rates in late 2023, at roughly 8% and 9%, respectively. The growth gap that has opened up since then appears to reflect a combination of factors, including MNCs’ stronger exposure to chronic and innovation-led therapies. The single biggest driver has been the GLP-1 wave. A product like Mounjaro that sits almost entirely in the MNC bucket has materially lifted their growth relative to Indian companies,” he said.

Misra, however, cautioned that the GLP-1-led shift may not be permanent. “With the semaglutide’s patent having expired in March 2026 and domestic generics already entering the market, part of this growth could rotate back towards Indian companies over time,” he said.

Over the past decade, MNCs struggled to maintain their competitive edge against domestic firms. in the procss, many have restructured, downsized, or sold product portfolios to domestic rivals. For instance, Sanofi India sold its nutraceuticals business in 2021 to Universal Nutriscience while Janssen Pharmaceutica NV sold the Indian rights for its Stugeron brand portfolio to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in 2025. Recently, Novartis AG agreed to sell its controlling stake in its listed Indian subsidiary – Novartis India – for about Rs 1,446 crore to a private equity-led consortium.

Currently, about 50 MNC pharma companies operate out of India.