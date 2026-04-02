Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel has crossed the 650-million customer mark globally, fortifying its position as the world’s second-largest telecom operator by mobile subscriber base, as per a regulatory filing by the telecom operator.

“According to GSMA Intelligence, Bharti Airtel is ranked second globally by mobile customer base, with operations spread across India and Africa,” the filing said.

Commenting on this milestone, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel, said: “Achieving the milestone of 650 million customers to be the second largest operator globally is a great responsibility for us to serve our customers better every day,”

He added that the telco strives to raise the bar on innovation, reliability, and experience so that every customer interaction is an opportunity to earn trust and deliver value connection.

Currently, Airtel India serves around 368 million mobile customers, meanwhile over 179 million users have been plugged into its subsidiary Airtel Africa spread across 14 countries. Its mobile money platform, Airtel Money reached more than 52 million customers. Additionally, the telco serves around 13 million homes with high-speed internet services and over 15 million through its Digital TV offering.

With operations spanning 15 countries and network coverage reaching over two billion people, analysts say that the latest milestone is a testimony to the natural curve of evolving from a telecom operator into a broader digital services provider.