Agneyastra Energetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL)—the defence business of Bharat Forge, announced the groundbreaking of its strategic defence manufacturing facility near Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh. The marks BFL’s entry into the explosives business and in-house manufacturing of explosives. Construction is scheduled to start at the end of the year and is expected to take 24 months.

Strategy Shift

Spread across 1,000 acres, the integrated campus will be developed with a planned investment of ₹1,500 crore over the next 2–4 years. Agneyastra Energetic is a specialised ammunition, propellant, and high-energy materials manufacturing company. The company develops advanced ammunition, propellants, rockets, and pyrotechnic systems for defence, aerospace, and space applications. Agneyastra Energetics has been established to address India’s continued reliance on imported energetics materials by delivering indigenously designed, manufactured, and globally compliant solutions.

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Designed with advanced manufacturing technologies, high-safety testing infrastructure, and specialised logistics capabilities, BFL said the facility will significantly enhance India’s indigenous capabilities in advanced energetics and ammunition systems critical to modern defence and aerospace applications. The initiative will drive import substitution, local value creation, and technological self-reliance for strategically critical materials.

Driving Self-Reliance

Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director, Bharat Forge, said, “India has a significant opportunity to emerge as a globally trusted source for advanced defence systems and critical materials. Agneyastra Energetics is a strategic step towards building a strong indigenous energetics ecosystem and globally competitive capabilities from India for both domestic and international markets. Agneyastra Energetics is positioned to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s defence industrial ecosystem.

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The project is expected to generate 800 direct jobs and 2,500 indirect employment opportunities, while reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a preferred hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing.