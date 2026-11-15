Bhagwati Products, the electronics contract manufacturing and assembly arm of Micromax Informatics, plans to begin display manufacturing early next year as it expands beyond smartphone assembly into component manufacturing. It is also preparing to enter servers, IT hardware and automotive components over the next two years, its co-founder Vikas Jain said.



The company recently received government approval under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) for investments in display manufacturing and precision moulding. Jain said the display manufacturing will be pursued through an acquisition, while precision moulding will be developed organically.



Jain described the company’s plans to deepen its manufacturing capabilities beyond smartphone assembly, saying, “EMS is just the base. We have to go upstream also. We have to go downstream also.”



Bhagwati is acquiring TXD’s existing manufacturing setup and plans to invest additional capital to expand its technological capabilities, including chip-on-glass (COG) and film-on-glass (FOG) technologies. The company is also engaging with suppliers to potentially introduce more advanced display technologies.



Jain said the display business is expected to become commercially operational in 2027, although Bhagwati is attempting to begin production in the fourth quarter of the current financial year or the first quarter of the next. Precision moulding, meanwhile, will take longer as the company looks to build that capability organically.



The investments are intended to support Bhagwati’s expansion across multiple manufacturing verticals. The company plans to enter IT manufacturing, spanning laptops, networking equipment and servers, with automotive components as another area of interest. Jain said Bhagwati would initially focus on either IT or automotive manufacturing over the next 18-24 months before expanding into the other segment.



The move into servers comes amid increasing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and growing demand for computing equipment. Bhagwati intends to leverage its joint venture partner’s expertise to accelerate its entry into the segment, including bringing in expatriate personnel to establish manufacturing capabilities.



However, Jain said the company’s diversification would be driven by customer requirements rather than a standalone expansion strategy. He said, “When you are into EMS and ODM business, you have to align with your customer. I would not be incubating something out of a vacuum.”



Bhagwati’s expansion plans come as smartphone manufacturing in India undergoes a structural shift towards outsourced production, even as demand faces pressure from higher component prices and delayed upgrades.



Analysts estimate that smartphone volumes in India have declined around 20 per cent, in the past couple of months owing to increased prices. However, Jain doesn’t think that it will bring down the work for contract manufacturers in any big way. He expects Bhagwati to increase production volumes in the current financial year as smartphone brands continue to outsource manufacturing.



The company shipped around three million units in October 2026, up from 48,000 units in June 2024, when it acquired its existing manufacturing setup. It is also preparing to operationalise another manufacturing facility at Kasna, Uttar Pradesh, towards the end of the current calendar year.



Jain said Bhagwati has leased around 400,000 square feet at Oppo’s manufacturing campus, where additional space is available for expansion.



The outsourcing trend has accelerated over the past five years, with brands such as Oppo and Vivo shifting a larger proportion of their manufacturing to contract manufacturers.



The potential exit of these brands from manufacturing could create additional headroom for EMS companies, although Jain said operational efficiency and manufacturing capabilities would determine how the opportunity is distributed.



He said, “Process capability and efficiency will define who gets what kind of market share.”



On memory prices, Jain expects it to remain elevated for at least the next four quarters, although the pace of increases seen over the past year is unlikely to repeat.



He said, “We don’t foresee next year’s volume going dramatically low in spite of increasing prices.”



The company also expects smartphone exports from India to increase substantially from 2027, as manufacturing capacities expand beyond domestic requirements. Jain said India’s annual smartphone market of around 150 million units currently absorbs much of the available production capacity, limiting exports beyond Apple and a handful of other manufacturers.



Bhagwati, which remains largely debt-free, plans to fund its expansion through internal accruals. Jain said the company was not actively seeking financial investors, although it would consider strategic investors who could bring new customers, markets or technology partnerships.