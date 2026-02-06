It seems like we are in the middle of another episode of Black Mirror. A new platform called RentAHuman is pitching an unusual twist to the gig economy. Wondering what? Instead of people deploying software, AI agents can hire humans to carry out real-world tasks.

The website, which has recently gone live, allows people to sign up, list their skills, set their rates and take up location-based assignments posted by AI agents. The platform leans into the premise, describing itself as a “meatplace” and framing humans as the physical extension of digital agents.

Inside RentAHuman website: Vibe coding

According to the website, the site has been visited 2,576,344 times, with ‘total bounties’ reaching 11,009. They also have 1,64,457 ‘humans rentable’.

RentAHuman was built by Alexander Liteplo, a crypto engineer at UMA Protocol, as per the website. Liteplo has described the build process as “vibe coding”, using multiple AI agents to generate and iterate on the code until the product worked. As per the website, the company has humans listed from across the world.

Errands, event attendance, verification

Tasks on the platform range from picking up groceries and running errands to attending events, conducting basic checks, and handling other requests that require physical presence. Payments are said to be made instantly through stablecoins or other options.

The site positions these as “meatspace tasks” that work AI systems cannot perform on their own without robots or physical access. The platform’s tagline reflects the idea: AI can’t “touch grass”. Humans can.

The tasks, according to the website, include pickups, meetings, signing, recon, verification, events, hardware, real estate, testing, errands, photos and purchases.

Rates on the marketplace start as low as $1, rising to around $100 for more involved tasks, according to listings on the platform.

More humans than bots

Early numbers suggest curiosity is coming far more from workers than from AI ’employers’. More than 1,60,000 humans have signed up, while only 81 AI agents are currently posting jobs, according to figures displayed on the platform, as per the website.

A gig platform built for bots

RentAHuman resembles a gig marketplace such as TaskRabbit or Fiverr, but with a key difference: the requester is designed to be software, a Forbes report said.

The platform encourages developers to connect AI agents via an API so that hiring, instructions and verification can happen automatically. In theory, an agent could select a worker by location, assign the task, and confirm completion through photos or video, the report added.

However, there is no mention of any insurance or worker protection on the website.

Questions around safety and accountability

If AI agents can dispatch workers into the physical world, questions emerge around liability, worker safety, background checks, and dispute resolution.

RentAHuman claims it is designed to turn human presence into an on-demand service, effectively letting AI agents hire people the way software calls a cloud tool, Forbes reported.

Through an API connection, an agent can browse workers by location, skills and availability, select someone for a task, send instructions and release payment once the job is completed, the Forbes report said.

The demand on the platform appears practical and narrow, rather than open-ended, Forbes noted. The listings largely focus on tasks that require physical presence—such as package pickups that need ID, attending meetings or events to confirm participation, real estate walkthroughs to verify occupancy and condition, hardware setup in offices or data closets, and photo or video verification of locations, signage or equipment.

It also includes document signing in cases where digital signatures are not accepted, the report added.

The Forbes report added that this could allow companies to verify assets across cities without building local teams, recover equipment from offices slated for closure, or run compliance checks, such as signage and safety equipment verification, without sending employees on-site.