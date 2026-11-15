Diwali may still command the lion’s share of India’s festive marketing budgets, but consumer companies are increasingly finding reasons to celebrate beyond the festival of lights.

From Rath Yatra in Odisha and Ashadi Ekadashi in Maharashtra to Chhath Puja in Bihar, Teej in Rajasthan and Kullu Dussehra in Himachal Pradesh, a growing list of regional and community celebrations are emerging as an important business opportunity for brands looking to deepen their reach and build consumer loyalty.

The shift reflects a larger change in how companies approach India’s diverse consumer markets. Rather than concentrating marketing spends around October-November, brands are spreading investments across the year to capture local demand, tap regional spending power and build deeper connections.

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These occasions also offer an escape from the advertising clutter and high media costs surrounding Diwali. Initiatives include regional packaging and low-unit packs to local-language creators and early inventory loading. Companies are developing more targeted ways to participate in these celebrations.

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At Parle Products, for instance, this shift is reflected in marketing allocations. Mayank Shah, chief marketing officer at the company, said the firm’s spending on regional and local festivals has grown from around 4-5% a decade ago to about 15-20% of its marketing budget now.

“You’re talking to consumers in their language or dialect, during their festivals, using their cultural codes and nuances. That makes a huge difference,” Shah said.

Parle participates in celebrations ranging from Rath Yatra and Raja Parba in Odisha to Medaram Jatara in Telangana to Poila Baisakh in West Bengal to Jatras or fairs such as Khandoba, Jyotiba and Tulja Bhavani in Maharashtra and Shravani Mela in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

Shah says the firm’s extensive distribution network allows it to reach consumers in smaller markets, while customised festive packs are introduced where the duration and scale of an occasion justify the investment.

The opportunity extends beyond food. LG Electronics India combines its national brand proposition with local promotions, retail engagement and digital communication around Rath Yatra, Teej, Chhath Puja and Pongal among other regional festivals.

“These occasions are valuable not only for generating sales but also for strengthening consumer relationships,” said Sanjay Chitkara, director and co-chief sales and marketing officer at LG India.

Beauty brands, meanwhile, are using festivals to create new consumption occasions. Nilesh Kotalwar, chief marketing officer at Honasa Consumer, said Teej and Karwa Chauth offer opportunities for colour cosmetics, while Pongal and Chhath require different product assortments and communication to connect with consumers.

“The job is not just to capture demand when it peaks, but to build consideration in advance and ensure that interest translates into a purchase,” he said.

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At Plum, CEO and founder Shankar Prasad said the strategy starts with the purchase occasion. Onam getting-ready routines call for relevant skincare, while gifting occasions require curated combinations and appropriate price points. Face washes, moisturisers, bodycare and fragrance sets serve different needs, supported by sampling and gifting guides, he added.

Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer at Ferns N Petals (FNP) says the firm follows an occasion-led strategy. “Each celebration has its own relevance, sentiment and gifting behaviour, so we curate products and communication specifically around that occasion,” he said.

Karwa Chauth, for instance, is an important gifting occasion for FNP, with strong demand for flowers, romantic gifts, personalised products and curated hampers. For festivals such as Teej, Chhath Puja and Pongal, the focus is on culturally relevant assortments, supported by targeted digital outreach and regional communication, he said.

Food companies have an equally natural connection with regional traditions. Sandeep Ghosh, business head, Spices, DS Group, said the company uses regional influencers and tailored communication around occasions. It has partnered with local retail stores in West Bengal for festivals such as Jamai Shoshthi and Durga Puja in West Bengal, while pink rock salt sees stronger consumption during Navratri in places such as Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Activations are becoming more closely integrated with local rituals. Chhath Puja in Bihar offers opportunities around thekua and kheer preparations, while Rath Yatra lends itself to hydration stations and pilgrim services. Pongal in Tamil Nadu creates demand for milk, ghee, rice and jaggery, while Teej and Ekadashi offer opportunities for fasting-friendly snacks.

FMCG expert Krishnarao Buddha said brands are increasingly using sampling, stalls, branded arches and product launches at gatherings such as the Pandharpur Wari walking pilgrimage in Maharashtra and the Kanwar Yatra in the north to draw consumers. Companies also increase distributor stocks ahead of these events to capture the surge in footfalls.