India’s artificial intelligence workforce is concentrated in a few technology hubs, with Bengaluru accounting for more than a third of the country’s forward deployed engineering (FDE) talent. Hyderabad is also gaining ground, showing us the growing demand for professionals who can take AI solutions beyond development and put them to work in businesses.

Bengaluru accounts for 34% of India’s FDE talent, followed by Hyderabad at 14% and Delhi NCR at 13%. The three regions account for 61% of the country’s talent pool, according to The Forward Deployed Engineer Talent Landscape in India, a report by FDE Academy.

The remaining talent is distributed across Pune, which accounts for 12%, Mumbai at 11%, and Chennai and other cities, each representing 8%.

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The concentration of talent in established technology centres comes at a time when companies are looking beyond AI. Businesses increasingly need professionals who can integrate AI into existing systems, understand customer requirements and ensure that solutions work in real-world environments.

Bengaluru leads, Hyderabad strengthens its position

Bengaluru’s position as India’s largest FDE hub shows its established technology ecosystem and concentration of technology companies. Hyderabad is emerging as an important centre for this specialised workforce, supported by expanding enterprise technology investments, a growing base of AI-led roles and a strengthening talent ecosystem.

The concentration of professionals in these cities could influence how companies approach AI hiring. Organisations looking to build deployment capabilities outside established technology centres may face longer hiring cycles, particularly when they are searching for experienced professionals.

The report points out that companies in smaller centres risk missing out on this talent unless they invest in upskilling existing employees and developing AI deployment capabilities internally.

The workforce is spread across different types of employers. Big Tech companies account for 38% of FDE talent, while product companies and IT services and consulting firms each account for 24%. AI-first startups make up the remaining 14%.

This distribution shows that the demand for FDE professionals is not limited to technology giants or emerging AI businesses. Product companies, consulting firms and startups are also part of the expanding ecosystem.

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AI hiring is moving beyond coding skills

The changing nature of AI adoption is also influencing what employers look for when recruiting FDE professionals. Unlike conventional engineering roles that may focus primarily on software development, forward deployed engineering combines technical expertise with customer interaction and business problem-solving. Professionals are expected to understand the challenges faced by businesses, develop solutions and oversee their implementation in customer environments.

The report found that customer and consulting skills featured in 98% of the FDE job postings analysed. Core engineering skills appeared in 94% of postings, while cloud and AI operations were required in 84%.

The findings also shows how employers are looking for professionals who can work across both technical and business functions. The ability to write code is important, but companies also need people who can understand customer problems, design solutions and take responsibility for their deployment.

Hiring processes are evolving to show these requirements. Instead of relying only on coding assessments, employers are increasingly using deployment case studies, system design interviews, client simulations and portfolio reviews to evaluate candidates.

Experienced FDE professionals command higher salaries

The demand for professionals who can take AI solutions into production is also reflected in compensation levels. The report’s indicative salary benchmarks place field deployed AI builders at the highest median salary across the role families and experience bands examined. Their annual median salaries range from Rs 32 lakh for professionals with zero to three years of experience to Rs 1.55 crore for those with more than 15 years of experience.

However, the talent pool remains relatively young. Around 70% of FDE professionals have eight years of experience or less, pointing to the need to develop a deeper pool of senior talent as demand for AI deployment capabilities increases.

This could become an important consideration for employers as they move from pilot projects to large-scale AI implementation. Building teams with the right combination of engineering expertise, customer understanding and deployment experience may require companies to invest in developing talent internally.

“AI deployment requires a combination of engineering depth, business understanding and the ability to take ownership of outcomes in a customer’s environment. As organisations move beyond pilots, access to this combination of skills will become increasingly important. The concentration of talent in a few cities makes it important for employers to think not just about where they hire, but also how they develop this capability over time,” said Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO of FDE Academy in its report.

Demand for governance and risk skills

The report also identifies a difference between what employers prioritise when hiring and the career paths preferred by professionals.

Transformation, governance and risk roles emerged as the highest hiring priority for 28% of employer respondents. However, only 18% of professional respondents identified this as their preferred career path.

The gap points to a potential mismatch between the capabilities businesses want to build and the career directions professionals are considering. As AI adoption expands, governance and risk management are becoming part of the deployment conversation, alongside engineering and customer-facing capabilities.

The demand for these skills is expected to be relevant across sectors, including enterprise technology, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

Forward deployed engineering is not limited to a specific job title. The report defines it as a capability that brings together technical expertise, enterprise integration and ownership of production deployment.