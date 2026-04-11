The country is in the midst of a labour crisis. It is a time of the year when migrant labourers traditionally return home for harvest season, but this year the problem has been magnified by shutting down of many small enterprises due to LPG shortage, and elections in Assam and West Bengal, for which migrants are returning home in hordes to vote.

From domestic help to gig workers, daily wagers to factory workers, an entire spectrum is abandoning work for a couple of months, leaving their employers high and dry.

Industry voices say the disruption is already visible across MSMEs. Animesh Saxena, former president of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) and managing director of Gurugram-based Neetee Apparel, said, “The LPG crisis and elections have added to the labour movement,” adding that the impact is particularly sharp in labour-intensive sectors. “The garment sector in Delhi-NCR is seeing a nearly 30% worker shortage. There are also shortages in logistics and MSME manufacturing.” He added that companies are resorting to higher overtime and facing delays in production as a result.

Saxena also pointed to additional pressures building up in the labour market. “There is some unrest among workers following the Haryana government’s decision to increase minimum wages by 35%, effective April 1. All of this has compounded the problem.” According to him, the timing of the wage hike could have wider implications. “This kind of increase is unusual. It affects not just international competitiveness but even domestic competitiveness, as wages in other states are much lower. It’s a peculiar situation,” he said, adding that labour shortages could persist for at least two months.

Manufacturing Under Pressure

Staffing firms say such election-linked migration is part of broader cyclical patterns. Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president at TeamLease Services, said, “Some sectors are witnessing short-term labour tightness ahead of the elections as a section of migrant workers return to their home states to vote. This is particularly visible in industries such as construction, manufacturing, sanitation, security, logistics, retail, and hospitality that rely heavily on migrant labour. The impact is usually temporary and companies typically manage through shift adjustments, redeployment, or short-term replacements until workers return.”

A similar trend is being observed by staffing firm Adecco India. Deepesh Gupta, director and head of general staffing, said, “We are observing short-term workforce fluctuations linked to reverse migration in certain sectors. While elections are one of the contributing factors, this period also coincides with seasonal drivers such as exams and the harvesting cycle.”

As per the last Census held in 2011, India has 54 million inter-state migrants, but experts say numbers are much higher at present.

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In metros like Delhi-NCR, the disruption is visible at the household level. For Ishita Grewal, a media professional in Vasundhara Enclave, absence of househelp has upended daily routine. Her maid Savita, who handles cooking and cleaning, has left for Malda for nearly a month. “They have this fear that if they don’t vote this time, their names will be omitted from the electoral roll, so the entire family is travelling,” Grewal said. In Noida, Praful Das, who lives alone, said his househelp, Mehrunisa from Birbhum, is also leaving to vote. “She thinks voting this time is important amid the voter list deletion row. For now, I’m considering online options for cooking, and help from neighbours,” he said.

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Meanwhile, platforms in the domestic services space are seeing increased traction as households look for immediate replacements. Companies such as COOX, Broomees, Helper4U and BookMyBai are witnessing a rise in demand, particularly from first-time users.

Akshat Gupta, CEO of COOX, said such moments highlight the unpredictability of the sector. “We all are afraid of that call when our cook says main nahi aungi,” he said. “People are turning to platforms like ours where you can get a cook in 30 minutes.” He also pointed to a shift in consumer behaviour. “People are now opting for convenience. They want services at the click of a button.”

Helper4U is also seeing a surge in demand. Its CEO Meenakshi Jain said, “Several workers are going home and even those registered with us are saying they won’t be able to work. This has led to more customers seeking immediate replacements.”

The shift is also impacting pricing. “Workers from poorer regions are cheaper compared to locals, so when we send local replacements, they ask for more money,” Jain added.

Clearly, it is a challenging time for households and businesses alike.