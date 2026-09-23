West Bengal’s strengths in industry, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and human capital could make the state an important contributor to India’s goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047, speakers said at a seminar organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) here on Monday.

The seminar, titled Rise Bengal — Powering the Journey Towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047, brought together policymakers, business leaders, professionals and academics to discuss the state’s economic potential and the measures required to attract investment and improve competitiveness.

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta attended the programme as chief guest. Tourism and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shankar Ghosh and MLA Rajesh Kumar were among the guests of honour.

Speakers called for a stronger business ecosystem, greater support for investment and entrepreneurship, higher productivity and more efficient use of resources. They also stressed the need for closer cooperation among the government, industry, professionals and academic institutions.

The discussions covered opportunities in manufacturing, commerce, infrastructure, education, urban development, tourism, agriculture and food processing.

The seminar also examined the changing role of cost and management accountants. ICMAI said CMAs could contribute beyond traditional finance functions by helping organisations improve cost competitiveness, optimise resources, measure performance, frame financial strategy and meet sustainability goals.