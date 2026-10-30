Defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) reported a 19.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,541 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, compared with Rs 1,286 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 26.5% YoY to Rs 7,291 crore in the July-September quarter, against Rs 5,764 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

BEL’s profit before tax (PBT) increased to Rs 2,064 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,734 crore in the year-ago period.

BEL’s first-half performance

For the first half of FY27, BEL reported revenue from operations of Rs 12,824 crore, registering a growth of 25.97% over Rs 10,180 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax for the April-September period stood at Rs 3,467 crore, up 14.65% from Rs 3,024 crore in the first half of FY26.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) increased 14.81% to Rs 2,589 crore during the first half of FY27, compared with Rs 2,255 crore in the year-ago period.

About BEL

BEL is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence. The company manufactures advanced electronic products and systems for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Over the years, BEL has expanded its operations beyond defence electronics to many other arenas including homeland security, smart city solutions, e-governance, space electronics, satellite integration, energy storage, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar energy, cybersecurity, railways, metro systems and airport solutions.

Its product portfolio also includes Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), telecom equipment, night vision devices, medical electronics, composites and software solutions.