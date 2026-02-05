Nykaa reported a sharp rise in Q3FY26 as revenue from operations grew strongly in its core beauty business. The company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 67.74 crore, compared with Rs 26.41 crore in Q3FY25, according to its stock exchange filing. On a sequential basis, profit rose from Rs 32.98 crore in Q2.

Q3 Revenue from operations up 27%

Nykaa’s consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,873.26 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 2,267.21 crore a year earlier.

Total income for Q3 came in at Rs 2,879.52 crore, while total expenses stood at Rs 2,753.54 crore.

Beauty segment continues to dominate

Beauty remained the company’s biggest business during the quarter. Beauty segment revenue stood at Rs 2,622.36 crore, while the fashion segment reported revenue of Rs 235 crore. Revenue under the “others” segment was Rs 15.90 crore.

Exceptional item linked to labour codes

Nykaa recorded an exceptional expense of Rs 16.36 crore during the quarter, which it attributed to the statutory impact of new labour codes notified by the Government of India. The filing noted that four labour codes were notified on 21 November 2025, and the company evaluated and disclosed the incremental impact based on the best information available.

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter were reported at Rs 0.22. Paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 286.25 crore. Nykaa’s consolidated results include the performance of 20 subsidiaries, including Nykaa E-Retail Ltd, Nykaa Fashion Ltd and Dot & Key.