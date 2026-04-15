BBC layoffs: The BBC is set to cut up to 2,000 jobs in what is expected to be its largest workforce reduction in 15 years, as part of a broader cost-cutting effort aimed at reshaping the public broadcaster for a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Employees were informed about the planned cuts during an all-staff meeting on Wednesday, with the reductions expected to impact nearly 10 per cent of the organisation’s 21,500-strong workforce. The move comes ahead of leadership changes, with Matt Brittin scheduled to take over as director general next month.

Major restructuring ahead of leadership transition

The job cuts are part of a previously announced £600 million savings plan unveiled earlier this year. The plan includes reducing staff numbers and scaling back certain programming as the broadcaster seeks to lower costs.

Outgoing director general Tim Davie had earlier indicated that the organisation would need to reduce about 10 per cent of its annual £6 billion expenditure over the next three years. Davie stepped down on April 2 after announcing his resignation in November amid criticism over the BBC’s coverage of issues including Donald Trump, Gaza, and trans rights.

In the interim, Rhodri Talfan Davies is overseeing operations and led the staff meeting. He is expected to remain in charge until Brittin formally assumes the role on May 18.

Funding pressures and industry competition intensify

The restructuring comes as the BBC navigates financial uncertainty linked to the renewal of its royal charter, which is due to expire next year. Discussions with the government are ongoing, particularly around the future of the licence fee model that funds the broadcaster.

“Cuts of this magnitude will be devastating for the workforce and to the BBC as a whole,” said Philippa Childs.

“BBC staff are already under significant pressure after previous redundancy rounds … further cuts of this scale will inevitably damage its ability to deliver on its public mission. The government must ensure that charter renewal puts the BBC’s funding on a more secure, long-term pathway and prevent our national broadcaster facing death by a thousand cuts.”

Although the licence fee was raised in line with inflation on April 1—from £174.50 to £180 annually—the number of paying households has declined by around 300,000 over the past year. The drop reflects growing competition from streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney, as well as increasing licence fee evasion.

The BBC reported generating £3.8 billion from licence fees last year, supplemented by approximately £2 billion from commercial operations and grants. However, shifting viewer habits and the rise of digital platforms like YouTube continue to challenge traditional broadcasting models.

Media regulator Ofcom has previously warned that public service broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, and Channel 4, risk becoming increasingly marginalised in the streaming era.

In response, the BBC has been working to strengthen its digital presence, including expanding its iPlayer platform and exploring new content partnerships.

The broadcaster reiterated that it has already achieved significant cost savings in recent years and remains focused on maintaining value for audiences amid ongoing financial pressures.