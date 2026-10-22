Barclays AI Job Cuts: Barclays is reportedly cutting around 5,000 jobs as it introduces more artificial intelligence (AI) into its work processes, with a significant share of the job cuts expected to affect its operations in India. The banking group has already closed 1,000 positions and it plans to further reduce 4,000 jobs by the end of this year. The total cuts amount to around 5% of its global workforce, BBC, which reported the news, reported.

The cost-cutting measures focus on Barclays’ UK retail banking business. However, some back-office functions supporting its UK operations are based in India, where a significant proportion of the job cuts are expected to take place. Barclays said the changes were part of an ongoing modernisation plan, with AI being the “icing on the cake” of its strategy. The banking group is nearing the end of a three-year cost-cutting programme focused mainly on its UK retail banking business. The investment banking division is also affected by the changes.

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AI to play a bigger role in banking operations

During the company’s third quarter presentation, Group chief executive C. S. Venkatakrishnan said the job cuts were linked to significant investments in technology aimed at simplifying and improving the bank’s operations. “AI has an important role to play and may have a more important role to play in the future. “We will employ the AI at scale,” he said in a statement. “But AI is the icing on the cake not the cake. “Because you need to do the infrastructure build to get the benefits of AI.” Barclays said around 60% of the job cuts would affect support functions, including developers.

Economists have been closely watching company results for signs that investments in new technology, particularly AI, are improving efficiency and reducing the need for employees. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Barclays was “reaching for the AI lever, expecting to cut a decent chunk of its workforce as it expands the use of artificial intelligence”, but had failed to match expectations with its financial results. Will Howlett, financials analyst at Quilter Cheviot told BBC, said the cuts illustrated “how significantly AI and automation could reshape the banking industry over the next few years”. “Banks have spent heavily on technology for years, but we are increasingly reaching the point where that investment translates into fewer people being required to run the business,” he said.

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Barclays reports higher quarterly profits

Barclays reported a profit attributable to shareholders of €1.97 billion in the third quarter, up from €1.74 billion in the same period a year earlier. The bank’s profit for the three months to September was higher than a year ago but slightly below market expectations. Total group income rose 3% year-on-year to €8.79 billion. Income from equities increased 47% compared with the same period last year. Barclays chief executive C. S. Venkatakrishnan said he was pleased with the bank’s operational and financial momentum. He also said the investment banking division “delivered strong equities performance”.

Howlett said the investment bank had performed less strongly, particularly in fixed income trading, but added that Barclays remained on track to meet its longer-term targets. “The question is increasingly whether Barclays can turn technological investment and a smaller workforce into sustainably lower costs without compromising growth.” If it can, he said, “there is still considerable scope for improved returns.”

Job cuts raise questions about AI and employment

The job cuts come as banks and other companies face growing pressure to show that their investments in AI and other technologies are improving efficiency and reducing operating costs. Barclays’ plans shows shift in the banking industry, where automation and AI are expected to change how work is carried out and how many employees are needed to run operations. The bank has said its latest measures are part of a broader modernisation strategy, with technology investments expected to support further cost savings.

However, investors are also assessing whether the bank can deliver stronger financial performance alongside its cost-cutting plans. AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said the AI “announcement comes as the company failed to match expectations with its third-quarter performance — with the unveiling of a healthy share buyback failing to entirely ease investors’ disappointment”. He added that while costs increased across the wider group, there are two “major clouds over the business”. “The first being a widely expected increase in tax on the sector in next week’s (UK) budget and the other being a reported probe into possible misrepresentation of risks in its private credit portfolio,” Mould said.

Bank of England examines Barclays’ private credit exposure

According to Financial Times, the Bank of England was examining claims that Barclays had understated risks linked to financing for private credit funds. The concern is whether Barclays made these exposures appear less risky in its books, allowing it to hold less capital to cover potential losses. Barclays has said its private credit exposure is treated in line with accounting and regulatory capital requirements. The reported probe adds to the challenges facing the bank as it works to reduce costs, improve efficiency and meet its longer-term financial targets.