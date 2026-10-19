Bajaj Finance on Monday reported a 29% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 6,367 crore for the September quarter, as its lending business expanded and net interest income increased. The figure is before minority interest, according to the company’s investor presentation released on October 19.

Assets under management rose 26% to Rs 5,84,624 crore as of September 30, 2026, from Rs 4,62,261 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax increased 29% to Rs 8,537 crore.

Loan growth and income

The non-banking financial company booked 13.45 million new loans during the second quarter of FY27, up 11% from a year earlier. It added 4.42 million customers, taking its total customer base to 128.85 million.

Net interest income increased 24% to Rs 13,335 crore, while net total income rose 23% to Rs 15,974 crore. Operating expenses accounted for 33% of net total income.

Bajaj Finance said loan-volume comparisons were affected by the earlier onset of the festive season last year. It expects to disburse 60-62 million new loans and add 18-20 million customers during FY27.

Bad-loan ratios improve

Gross non-performing assets declined to 1.06% from 1.24% a year earlier, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.42% from 0.60%.

Loan losses and provisions nevertheless increased to Rs 2,166 crore from Rs 2,080 crore. The latest quarter included an additional Rs 337 crore provision for management and macroeconomic risks. Excluding this amount, loan losses and provisions fell 12% to Rs 1,829 crore, the company said.

Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets, which indicate elevated credit risk or impairment, increased to 2.02% of loans from 1.87% in the June quarter. Bajaj Finance attributed much of the increase to discontinued short-tenor gold-loan schemes and said it did not expect the transition to affect credit costs.

Funding and subsidiary performance

The company’s cost of funds fell nine basis points sequentially to 7.31%. Its liquidity buffer stood at Rs 19,995 crore, while deposits totalled Rs 69,754 crore, accounting for 14% of consolidated borrowings.

Capital adequacy stood at 20.33% at the end of September.

Among subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance reported an 18% increase in quarterly profit to Rs 757 crore, with assets under management rising 25% to Rs 1,58,205 crore. Bajaj Financial Securities posted a 36% rise in profit to Rs 64 crore.

Its assets under finance increased 59% to Rs 12,058 crore. The business added 121,000 customers during the quarter, taking its total customer base to 1.61 million as of September 30.