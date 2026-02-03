AWL Agri Business, formerly Adani Wilmar, expects exports to the US to increase in the wake of a trade deal between India and the United States. The US has cut tariffs to 18% on Indian goods from 50% earlier, which is likely to boost exports to the country.

AWL Agri, best-known for its Fortune brand of edible oils, exports basmati rice as well as edible oils to the US and other countries such as Australia and the Middle East. The company derives 5% of its export revenue from the US. Overall, AWL Agri gets 8% of its total sales from exports, analysts said.

“While we are studying the trade deal closely, we will tap our distribution partners and parent Wilmar to increase our presence in the US. With the tariffs now reduced on Indian goods, this gives us an opportunity to improve our presence in the US market,” Angshu Mallick, executive deputy chairman, AWL Agri, said.

FY26 sales to cross Rs 71,000: AWL Agri

The company also expects FY26 sales to cross Rs 71,000 crore on the back of stronger demand in rural and semi-urban areas, Mallick said, while the company will tap alternate channels such as quick commerce more aggressively in urban areas in its quest for growth, he said.

Indian fast-moving consumer companies have highlighted a stronger second half of FY26 after several subdued quarters, as the government’s GST rate cuts were implemented at the end of September.

The company posted a 35% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 269 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 411 crore reported in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 10% YoY to Rs 18,603 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by an underlying volume growth of 3%. Growth was primarily driven by healthy volume sales in the edible oil segment, which saw an underlying (volume) growth of 8% during the quarter.

Exceptional charge of Rs 26 crore in Q3

The company recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 26 crore in Q3 on account of the implementation of the new labour codes, Shrikant Kanhere, MD & CEO, AWL Agri, said, which impacted the bottomline for the quarter. “Despite a challenging demand environment, edible oils displayed resilience and food & FMCG is seeing a continued rebound,” he said.

On the segment front, edible oil revenue was Rs 15,025 crore (up 12% YoY), food & FMCG revenue stood at Rs 1,648 crore (up 9% YoY) and industry essentials revenue was Rs 1,930 crore (up 1% YoY) for the period under review.

Kanhere said that the company would maintain a capital expenditure outlay of Rs 700-800 crore in FY27. The company would also continue to keep its eye on acquisitions in verticals such as food & FMCG and industry essentials.